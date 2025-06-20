Former Arizona State WR Hosts Local Football Camp
The Arizona State Sun Devil football program is largely looking to put the last 10 years behind them following an unfortunate end to the Todd Graham era and a disastrous tenure of Herm Edwards as head coach.
Kenny Dillingham has pulled the program out of near-purgatory status and the future is bright in Tempe - but there are still players from the past eras that are worthy of discussing.
Among them is Ricky Pearsall.
Pearsall was part of the 2019 Arizona State recruiting class as a wide receiver out of Corona Del Sol high school in Tempe.
An unheralded recruit - Pearsall struggled to find playing time over his first two seasons with the program - securing only 13 catches in those years while sitting behind more seasoned vets such as Brandon Aiyuk and Frank Darby.
Pearsall received his shot in the 2021 season - finding a solid connection with Jayden Daniels to the tune of 48 catches for 580 yards.
An unfortunate string of recruiting violations that resulted in a widespread NCAA investigation and poor coaching hires resulted in Pearsall opting to transfer out to Florida.
The decision Pearsall made couldn't have worked out better - he became a first round pick in last April's NFL draft by the San Fransisco 49ers.
Pearsall was reunited with Sun Devil teammate Aiyuk and enjoyed a relatively successful rookie season that he is looking to build off of going into 2025.
The local prodigy hasn't forgotten where he came from despite all of the recent success over the last three years - he held a free youth camp at his alma matter of Corona Del Sol on June 18.
While Pearsall isn't officially listed as a member of the program, he is still carrying out the culture that Dillingham has gone out of his way to instill in Tempe - the wide receiver is being selfless, service-oriented, and a guide for the next generation.
