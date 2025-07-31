Arizona State Adds Members to Leadership Council
The Arizona State football program is entering the season as one of the most hotly discussed teams from across the country - from securing a visit from influential ESPN voice Rece Davis to being frequently placed as the favorties to reach the College Football Playoff out of the Big 12 once again.
The Sun Devils return 17 starting players from last season's team, along with the vast majority of a coaching staff that generally has been a standout piece of the program during Dillingham's tenure.
But talent doesn't necessarily equate to success.
Outside of the talent that is obviously in place - another major driving force behind the generally positive perception is the leadership that is extensive throughout the roster and a reflection of the culture that head coach Kenny Dillingham has built over the last two-plus years.
Ten players have currently been added to the Pat Tillman Leadership Council ahead of the new year - four of them are new additions that join the rest that were previously in the group in 2024.
The players that are currently on the leadership council heading into the 2025 season, per Arizona Sports:
- QB Sam Leavitt
- WR Jordyn Tyson
- C Ben Coleman
- OL Josh Atkins
- DL C.J. Fite
- DE Clayton Smith
- LB Keyshaun Elliott
- LB Jordan Crook
- CB Keith Abney II
- S Xavion Alford
Tyson, Atkins, Crook, and Abney are the new additions the the leadership group, while there are still two spots that have yet to be added.
The balance in terms of offense-defense distribution is telling about the overall makeup of the roster - both sides of the ball are equally talented and full of leadership.
Fite, Tyson, and Leavitt in particular have been standouts when it comes to taking on the mantle - Fite in particular has taken on the responsibility of leading FCA meetings within the program.
The first chance to see the 2025 Sun Devils in action is on August 30 when Northern Arizona comes to Tempe.
