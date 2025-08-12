Sam Leavitt Continues to Look Sharp in Fall Camp
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt has been one of the most revolutionary players in recent memory of the Arizona State football program.
The redshirt sophomore became a Sun Devil in December of 2023 after a freshman season at Michigan State that simply did not work out.
Kenny Dillingham - who recruited Leavitt when he was OC at Oregon - once again pursued a commitment from the former four star.
The West Linn, Oregon native beat out Jaden Rashada in spring camp and Jeff Sims in fall camp in 2024 to become the starting quarterback of a team that reached the College Football Playoff.
Now, Leavitt is seeking to expand on an exceptionally fruitful 2024 season in what will be year two with Marcus Arroyo as his offensive playcaller - along with a restocked wide receiver group, a running back room that has three players capable of starting, and an offensive line that returns four of five starting players from that campaign.
The redshirt sophomore has largely been sharp throughout fall camp - his footwork is sharper per the eye test, while the athleticism and heads-up brand of play haven't gone anywhere.
Despite this, there are still some growing pains that have been encountered.
Kenny Dillingham alluded to the fact that Leavitt has tended to force plays more often in practice, which truly accentuates a natural line of communication between the two more than anything.
"Oh, 100%. You know, you want to take care of the ball in practice, but like there's times where are you sacked? You are sacked. Scrambling. I throw it away. I throw it to the route and I thought you called me sacked because I was, but then you didn't... I think that's just the communication between me and him, just making sure I know he wouldn't have thrown there, right...?"
Through all of it, there is little doubt that Leavitt has the natural talent, instincts, and leadership ability to take the Sun Devils to heights that haven't been seen in nearly three decades - fall camp is just a consistent display of how special the talent the 20 year old possesses.
