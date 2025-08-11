Updating Arizona State's WR Situation
Arizona State's offense has a ceiling that is as high as any other in the nation heading into the 2025 season.
The four returning offensive lineman, superb tight end room, and intriguing running back group all contribute to the high ceiling - the wide receivers are truly what will be the difference between realizing the said ceiling or not.
Sam Leavitt was limited in the CFP loss to Texas in January with the absence of Jordyn Tyson in play - the latter will be back to begin this season but is already an extremely well known comodity.
Today, ASU on SI revisits the wide receiver position outside of Tyson, which is a group that WR coach Hines Ward should be thrilled with due to the different skill-sets, athletic builds, and experience levels that were brought together.
Jalen Moss
Moss has been what he was advertised to be over the previous months - a stable route runner with sure hands and the ability to track a ball with the best of them.
Moss should still factor in as a starting player largely due to the contrast he provides to Tyson and the other starting receiver - but it isn't a guarantee.
It is a guarantee, however, that Moss will be returning punts. Moss was All-Mountain West in 2024 as a special teams player.
Jaren Hamilton
No player has improved their stock on the team as much as Hamilton over the offseason.
Hamilton was the victim of a narrative that he could only serve as an over-the-top threat, but he has proved to be an all-around weapon during the duration of his time in Tempe, between pristine route running, an extraordinary release, and better than expected hands.
The Alabama transfer has the ability to be a perfect compliment next to Tyson over the course of this season.
Malik McClain
The former Penn State wideout impressed in two games with the Sun Devils in 2024 - taking. redshirt season at the end of everything.
Now, McClain is seeking to make a mark in his senior season - the 6'5" weapon has displayed a great first step and the ability to separate at a high level to this point of fall practices. He has become another legitimate target for Leavitt.
McClain may end up starting for Arroyo's offense.
Zechariah Sample
Sample has been perhaps the most under-appreciated member of Arizona State's wide receiver room over the offseason.
The Texas native redshirted in his freshman year and has shown significant growth from year-to-year - with Arizona State coaches stating that his top speed in the offseason has peaked at 23 MPH.
Sample may not factor into the wide receiver rotation as much this season, but he is absolutely a name to watch moving forward.
Noble Johnson
Johnson played sparingly for a football power in Clemson - much akin to Hamilton.
In the same vein as Hamilton, Johnson has displayed a well-rounded skillset at the position - one catch in particular in week one of practices was eye-opening.
Some in the fanbase believe that Johnson will get the first opportunity to start over competition such as Moss or Hamilton - that shouldn't quite be subscribed to, but it is easy to envision the transfer receiving snaps over the course of the regular season.
Cory Butler Jr, Henry Hassmann, Uriah Neloms
The three major freshman at the position on the roster. Butler, Hassmann, and Neloms were all three star recruits in the 2025 class - all three bring different frames/abilities to the table that make the future of the position tantalizing.
Neloms in particular is of interest - the freshman is already 6'4" and has played multiple positions on the football field in the past.
At the end of the day, Ward should be thrilled with the group that he and Dillingham have assembled.
