Sam Leavitt Remains Disrespected in QB Power Rankings
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt entered the 2025 season not only as the unquestioned face of the Arizona State football program, but also as one of the best players in all of college football.
It's not an understatement to say that the beginning of the season has been uneven for the star field general, particularly the showing in the loss to Mississippi State.
Two positive weeks of football - including a game-winning drive against Baylor - haven't aided in an improvement regarding how the sophomore is viewed nationally.
David Cobb of CBS Sports ranked Leavitt as the 42nd-best quarterback at present day in college football - behind names such as Navy's Blake Horvath, Utah State's Bryson Barnes, Tulane's Jake Retzlaff, and Virginia's Chandler Morris.
The 20-year old quarterback posted his best QBR of the season against Baylor, while also showing up at points of the game in which it mattered the most in. He also chipped in 62 rushing yards and continues to remind the country that the dual-threat ability has always been present.
Why Leavitt Remains Underrated
- There is zero reason as to why Group of Five quarterbacks should be ranked higher. This isn't intended to be disrespect to those players - as Retzlaff and others in that category are very capable. It is more of a homage of who Leavitt is as a player. The Sun Devils' leader has a big arm, game-breaking athleticism, and a general knack for stepping up in clutch moments in ways that others ahead don't.
- Leavitt has accounted for nearly 1,000 yards in four games this season despite 'struggles' - he remains productive even through challenges that the offense has been presented, including Kyson Brown's injury and a a lack of breakout by a second receiver.
- The trajectory is only up from here - progression that Leavitt has displayed in-season is tangible, and he is bound to produce performances that he put together in the stretch run of last season. The first opportunity to do so is tomorrow night against TCU.
