Sam Leavitt, Fellow Arizona State Stars Discuss Victory Over TCU
TEMPE -- Arizona State stars Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Keyshaun Elliott, and Prince Dorbah were the players that spoke with media following the Sun Devils' down-to-wire 27-24 victory over the Texas Christian Horned Frogs on Friday night at Mountain America Stadium.
Leavitt on Team in Crunch Time
"No doubts. What stood out the most, just our fight, man. I mean, down 17 zero. Things just weren't going our way. You know, we still play terrible in the red zone. A lot of that's on me. Got to play my guys in the back line. You know, we're just a really tough team, and we just compete, make adjustments and execute. We always play better in the second half, because we do a great job just communicating and trusting each other so working on some early jitters early in the game, and then we just do a great job
finishing."
Elliott on Martell Hughes
"Super proud of him, you know, really, he should be up here, but blessed to be here, blessed, you know, be able to mentor him, you know, kind of show him the way. But you know, these past two games has really stood up, made some, you know, key plays versus Baylor in this game, he's gonna be a hell of a player today too."
Leavitt on Team Hitting Stride
"Yeah, I mean, just, you know, slightly, watching the tape on the sidelines, but haven't really broken it down too much. We just got a lot of red zone trips. We got to come up with some, with some better points. Like I said, I got to play backline more. Understand window throws more in the red zone, you know, but once it pops, it's going to be pretty fun, because we should, we should have probably put up over 45 points."
