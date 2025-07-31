Where Arizona State's Sam Leavitt Finds His Confidence
Sam Leavitt is the face of Arizona State football.
That is a fact, and the redshirt sophomore is heading into his second season with the program with astronomical expectations surrounding him.
The 29 touchdown effort has put eyes on the signal caller like never before as the first day of fall camp was ushered in for the Sun Devils on Wednesday.
The 20 year old appeared unbothered when asked about how it feels to be the hunted in 2025 compared to what the case was a year ago in his post practice media availability.
"It's not really viewed like that... having a little bit more of a leadership role, seeing the offense better..."
It's no secret that Leavitt has taken on an even more sizable leadership role at this point of the offseason - as he was officially voted into the Pat Tillman Leadership Council once again. The returning quarterback is certainly very well equipped in that department.
The answer provided a segue into breaking down the new wide receiver core.
"I mean, everybody's just got a different skillset, you got slot receivers, short, underneath, guys that can go play one-on-one fast guys..."
The immaculate connection between Leavitt and star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was a poorly kept secret during spring/fall camp in 2024 - now, the pair are looking to take over the college game. Wideouts such as Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton, Malik McClain, and even Noble Johnson form what should be an incredibly well-rounded group.
Leavitt also re-affirmed what he has said previously when asked what his major goals are in the upcoming season:
"Yeah, I mean, you talk about Heisman and national champs.. you worry about that before the season... to give you motivation."
The unbridled confidence that the NFL prospect displays on a regular basis has to be commended - the Oregon native is a form of cool, collected confidence that is rarely seen, especially at the collegiate level.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has to be thrilled about making the addition of Leavitt in the fall of 2023 - the future of the program could have been dictated by that singular decision.
