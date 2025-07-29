Arizona State Leader Named to Preseason Watch List
One of the most glaring victories that Kenny Dillingham has taken since reviving the Arizona State football program is undoubtedly successfully recruiting Sam Leavitt through the transfer portal process.
Leavitt has consistently been labeled as the 'most important player' that Dillingham has and will ever recruit - local sports figure John Gambadoro has been one of the most vocal in that sentiment.
It has worked out and then some.
Leavitt was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list on Monday morning - joining teammate Jordyn Tyson and 78 other players in contention to be named the most outstanding player in college football in December.
More background on the yearly award below:
"Starting in 1937, the Maxwell Award is given to the most outstanding player in college football and was named after Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, who helped shaped the public's perception of the sport as a player, sportswriter and football official."
Leavitt entered his time in Tempe in December 2023 after a chaotic freshman season with Michigan State - he was expected to be another body in the QB room at the time, but eventually soundly won the starting role over Jaden Rashada during spring camp.
The Oregon native never looked back - asserting himself as a high-level talent, leader, and culture-builder from early on in his tenure on the roster.
Leavitt's 2024 season output included 24 passing touchdowns, five rushing scores, and a Big 12 Freshman of the Year honor. That spiraled into a conference title and a near victory in the College Football Playoff against Texas.
Now, Leavitt enters year two with the Sun Devils reaping the benefits of OC Marcus Arroyo returning, as well as Tyson making a return to the field in a healthy manner and a supporting cast on offense that is arguably more well-rounded compared to a year ago.
The ceiling is nearly limitless for Leavitt with the season opener on August 30 serving as the first opportunity for the talented signal caller to assert himself as one of - if not the best - players in the nation.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
