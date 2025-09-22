Sam Leavitt Re-Establishes Himself as Top Quarterback in Big 12
TEMPE -- Quarterback conversations are always at the forefront of discussions at all levels of college football - it's no different when it comes to Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.
The potential NFL draft prospect rebounded from a quiet start to week four's victory over Baylor with an unbelievable finish to the game, including a 61-yard toss to Derek Eusebio and a 19-yard touchdown to Jordyn Tyson. He also orchestrated the game-winning drive that resulted in a Jesus Gomez field goal.
The skepticism surrounding whether Leavitt is as good as he was billed to be before the start of the season has run rampant recently, but the 20-year-old silenced those doubts in the fourth quarter of the win.
Arizona State on SI explores why Leavitt retook his title as the best quarterback in the conference.
Unique Passing/Rushing Crossover
While Sawyer Robertson and Josh Hoover have been more proficient as passers thus far in 2025, neither provide the blend of passing/running that Leavitt does.
The redshirt sophomore phenom is second on Arizona State's offense with 219 rushing yards through four games - he is on pace to collect over 800 yards for the full year. He has also been proficient as a passer - save for the Mississippi State game - and it can be assumed that the showings as a passer will only improve moving forward.
There is simply too much talent on the offense, Marcus Arroyo is too good an OC, and Leavitt has come too far as a quarterback to fall short now.
Clutch Gene/Experience Playing in Big Games
Robertson and Hoover have both experienced moments of brilliance over the last calandar year.
Neither have they had showings such as Leavitt against Iowa State in the Big 12 title game victory - a game in which Leavitt posted a nearly perfect QBR.
This has continued into this season, as Leavitt outplayed Robertson when it mattered most in Saturday's game - the former simply holds the innate ability to make plays when called upon the most.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
