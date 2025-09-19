Sawyer Robertson vs. Sam Leavitt: Key Matchup Breakdown Ahead
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt burst onto the scene as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in his redshirt freshman season with Arizona State in 2024.
He has yet to reach those highs three games into the 2025 campaign, while Baylor's Sawyer Robertson has quickly established himself as one of the best at the position in the Big 12 and the nation.
The senior quarterback has thrown for 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns to this point in just three games - orchestrating a 14-point comeback in a win over SMU.
Arizona State on SI breaks down different parts of the quarterbacks' respective games - and gives the verdict on who has the edge at the moment.
Arm Strength: Leavitt
Leavitt has the edge in this department. While Robertson likely has the slight edge with ball placement, Leavitt likely has more pure arm strength.
The redshirt sophomore very possibly has one of the strongest arms in the entire draft-eligible pool of college quarterbacks.
Robertson has a strong arm in his own right - and a bigger frame - just not as strong as Leavitt's.
Accuracy: Robertson
Robertson has had the slight advantage accuracy wise to this point. While his completion percentage hasn't been much higher than Leavitt's, his ball placement has been more consistent.
Leavitt has had a few defined moments where he has placed the ball too high on throws - those moments have cost the Sun Devil offense at times.
Athleticism: Leavitt
Robertson is an underrated athlete - being able to move in a manner similar to mid-2000s Ben Roethlisberger - but Leavitt is simply more dynamic in every way.
Leavitt's running ability has captivated the nation, including a 52-yard touchdown in the opening game against Northern Arizona and an 18-yard scamper against Texas State last week.
The 20-year-old also possesses a wide array of spin moves, juke moves, and a general elusiveness that make him an all-around explosive athlete.
Decision Making: Robertson
Leavitt typically has found ways to push the ball downfield while keeping it out of harm's way - this season his three interceptions have been ill-advised and he has struggled slightly more from a processing perspective.
Robertson threw two questionable interceptions in a win over Samford, but he has generally been more consistent in this department.
Don't be surprised if Leavitt re-takes this category by season's end as he eases into season two under OC Marcus Arroyo.
Improvisation: Leavitt
This is quite possibly the part of Leavitt's game that stands out.
The Arizona State field general is good in the pocket - and great outside of it. He is frequently able to leverage high-level athleticism, his big arm, and his connection with star WR Jordyn Tyson to make something out of nothing.
While Robertson is fine as an improvisor and out of structure, he's certainly at his best when standing in the pocket, able to work in the middle third of the field with his frame.
Leavitt is superb when the pocket collapses, a play breaks down, he extends to his third read or beyond, or any other situation that forces him to make a play.
Overall: Leavitt
Robertson has potentially closed the gap between the two to start the season, but one would be hard-pressed to not gift Leavitt the benefit of the doubt at the moment.
Leavitt and Robertson are very likely the two best players at the position in the conference, and this game will go a massive way towards deciding potential Heisman Trophy conversations, as well as who becomes established as a legitimate Big 12 contender right away.
Arizona State-Baylor is set to kickoff from Waco, Texas at 4:30 P.M. Arizona time. The game is set to be broadcast nationally on Fox.
