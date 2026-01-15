Arizona State Falls to Arizona in Spirited Rivalry Contest

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10,7, 1-3 Big 12) dropped an incredibly competitive game against the #1 Arizona Wildcats (17-0, 4-0) by a score of 89-82 on Wednesday night from McKale center in Tucson.

The Sun Devils were coming into the game having won their previous game against Kansas State, while Arizona dominated TCU on Saturday in their own right.

Follow key happenings from the high-intensity battle that was with ASU on SI below.

First Half

Hurley started the game with a starting unit of Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Santiago Trouet, Allen Mukeba, and Massamba Diop - the same as the Kansas State victory.

Arizona State got off to an admirable start, as they were moving the ball with expedience, played aggressive defense without being reckless, and knocked down timely jumpers.

The Sun Devils took a 12-9 lead going into the under-16 timeout, and stayed relatively even in the minutes that followed.

Arizona State re-took a lead of 34-33 at the 2:49 mark after the Wildcats built up a lead as much as six points - largely due to a discrepancy in free throw attempts.

Bryce Ford - who returned from a two game absence on Wednesday - knocked down a three-point look to take a 39-36 lead with 34 seconds remaining in the half. Arizona scored a bucket in the closing seconds of the half to bring the ASU lead to 39-38 going into the locker room.

Second Half

The Wildcats got off to a quick start in the second half, but an incredible effort from Diop continued to keep the Sun Devils within two possessions throughout the first eight minutes of the second period.

The Arizona lead was upped to seven points on several different occasions, but the Sun Devils continued to show grit in an effort to stay in the game.

The Sun Devils continued to refuse to go quietly in the home stretch of the contest, as they cut the Arizona lead to 83-79 with 1:37 left in the game off of an Odum elbow jumper.

The Wildcats ended up simply making one play too many, and freshman Koa Peat earned a win over the team he selected Arizona over in his recruiting process.

Key Performers

Massamba Diop - 16 PTS, 6 REB, 7-11 FG

Moe Odum - 23 PTS, 7 AST, 4-11 3PTFG

Bryce Ford - 9 PTS, 2 REB, 4-6 FG

Noah Meeusen - 12 PTS, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 4-5 3PTFG

What's Next

The Sun Devils wrap up their two-game road trip on Sunday, when they take on the top-10 Houston Cougars.

