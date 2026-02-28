Social Media Reacts to Arizona State's Vital Home Game vs Utah

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils secured a big win over the Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon in the second-to-last home game of the season at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

The Sun Devils entered the game looking to snap a two-game losing streak, as well as to avoid falling under .500 for the first time this season, while Utah sought a third conference victory to continue building off of a more competitive output as of late in the Big 12.

Arizona State Makes Late Run in First Half

Utah started the game out playing inspired basketball, as the Utes took an early eight-point lead within the first five minutes of action.

Arizona State rebounded relatively quickly, and eventually took the lead roughly two-thirds of the way into the half behind a three-point knockdown by junior guard Bryce Ford.

Noah Meeusen and Pig Johnson have been active in transition for ASU so far against Utah.



Close and sloppy first half here at DFA, Utah leads 21-20. @SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/voMLNxl4KN — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) February 28, 2026

Arizona State's defense stood strong over the last several minutes of the half to compliment the uptick in shotmaking. Late heroics from guard Moe Odum contributed to the Sun Devils leading by a score of 34-24 going into halftime.

ASU 28, Utah 21 (3:33 1H)



Sun Devils on a 14-2 run amid an icy cold stretch from the Utes offense. The shot creation and playmaking has dipped significantly when Terrence Brown is off the floor. — Cole Forsman (@CGForsman) February 28, 2026

Starting Arizona State Player Heads to Locker Room

Arizona State guard Noah Meeusen went to the locker room during an official timeout to review a potential flagrant foul that resulted in the trip up the tunnel.

ASU guard Noah Meeusen was walked back to the locker room by the training staff with an apparent facial injury after an offensive foul from Terrence Brown.@CronkiteSports pic.twitter.com/gdsLeFsypx — Dominic Pasella 🪼 (@DomPasella) February 28, 2026

Meeusen took an elbow to his face off of a dribble drive by Utah's Terrence Brown with 9:54 remaining in the game and subsequently went back to the locker room with trainers to be checked for a presumed facial injury.

Noah Meeusen took a shot to the face right before the timeout. He made his way to the locker room during the break.@Blaze_Sports — Angus Trangmoe (@angustrangmoe) February 28, 2026

Arizona State Star Puts Game on Ice

Arizona State center Massamba Diop capped off another impressive performance with a dunk that put Arizona State up by a score of 68-53 in the late stages of the game.

Utah is forced to take a TO as they have been victimized but the @PigGlizzy2 & Massamba Diop Show first Pig lobs this pass to Diop for the hoop Then Pig slashes to the hoop for a buckete then Diop Blocks a shot which leads to a hoop assisted by Pig again🔥😈🔱😈🔥 pic.twitter.com/TsB9RtZ19I — Michael Carotenuto (@Diablos00) February 28, 2026

Diop then capped off the 73-60 win with a three-point knockdown from the corner in the closing seconds. Arizona State moved to 15-14 on the season with the win and are now seeking to upset Kansas in the home finale on Tuesday.

All in all, this was a productive game from the Sun Devils, as head coach Bobby Hurley's team has never subsded in the fight department over the course of 28 games despite facing numerous roadblocks, including injuries, a brutal Big 12 schedule, a poor finish to non-conference play, and much, much more.

Massamba Diop with a HAMMER for @SunDevilHoops 😱



Arizona State looking to finish this one off 🙌 pic.twitter.com/L6hXHzAMdA — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) February 28, 2026

