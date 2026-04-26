TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are gearing towards a crucial 2026 season at this current juncture, while also reflecting on the success of the last two seasons under rising star Kenny Dillingham.

The output from last two seasons fully paid off over the last two days, as three Sun Devils were selected in the NFL draft - with at least one more player expected to join them on Saturday.

Jordyn Tyson: Round 1, Pick 8 - New Orleans Saints

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Jordyn Tyson poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyson became the first Sun Devil alum to be selected inside of the top 10 of the draft since Terrell Suggs in 2003, which is the first domino to fall in re-establishing ASU as a top-tier option for athletes that are seeking to reach the next level.

Now, the two-time All Big 12 First Team selection heads into an ideal situation in New Orleans and will seek to advance the Sun Devil brand at the next level alongside fellow alum that include Cam Skattebo.

Max Iheanachor: Round 1, Pick 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Iheanachor ironically winds up in Pittsburgh (draft host city) as the product of the Philadelphia Eagles trading up to select Makai Lemon. Iheanachor's meteoric rise up draft boards in recent months officially paid off, although he was most frequently linked to the Detroit Lions, Eagles, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers.

The first-round draft status of the Nigerian national is perhaps the most consequential for Arizona State this cycle, as he became the first tackle to be drafted out of Tempe in 19 years. OL coach Saga Tuitele will have prime opportunities to utilize this to his advantage in recruiting pitches.

Keith Abney II: Round 5, Pick 157 - Detroit Lions

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Abney's purported slide down draft boards stopped on Saturday when the Lions selected him, becoming the first cornerback to be drafted out of ASU since Chase Lucas in 2022. The All-Big 12 star presumably slipped down the draft board due to his small frame for a boundary cornerback, but his college film, production, and high character nature all reflected well on him.

Teams were still high on the Texas native, and he set the stage for Rodney Bimage Jr. to be a potential draft selection this time next year.

Keyshaun Elliott: Round 5, Pick 166 - Chicago Bears

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elliott has been projected as a fourth or fifth-round selection since the Draft Combine was held in Indianapolis - he eventually landed with a rival of the franchise that Abney found himself on. Elliott is another exceptional leader and productive player who would realistically fit into every NFL franchise, especially in Chicago.

The hope is that Owen Long and Martell Hughes will be the next to follow the Missouri native to the next level - the ultimate moral of the story is that the Sun Devils are rapidly rising onto the scene as a player development entity at numerous positions.