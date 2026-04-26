The Next Arizona State Players Who Could Follow Keyshaun Elliott to the NFL

A decently sized crop of Arizona State football players' dreams came true when they heard their name get called during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Among those players was linebacker Keyshaun Elliott, who was taken by the Sun Devils with the 166th selection in the fifth round by the Chicago Bears. This ended up being the result of several years' worth of hard work and two extremely productive seasons in Tempe.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (LB07) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elliott's contributions over two years as a starting off-ball linebacker were invaluable, and it seems as if he is starting a trend of players at the position that will be drafted in the future. Arizona State on SI makes a case for two players who are currently on the roster that will have a future case to reach the NFL below.

Owen Long

Oct 10, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams linebacker Owen Long (40) reacts after a play ahead of linebacker Jeremy Naborne-Owens (11) in the first quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Long (Colorado State) transferred to Arizona State after leading the nation in total tackles in 2025. Long was one of three four-star transfer players who committed to play in Tempe, and this showed off in full force during spring camp.

The first-year Sun Devil is deceptively athletic, as cerebral as any defensive signal caller has been out of Tempe in recent years, and will very likely be able to disrupt plays in the backfield in a similar manner to Elliott. Long was Arizona State's defensive MVP through five weeks of spring and absolutely has the potential to hear his name called a year from now.

Martell Hughes

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) warms up with his teammates during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hughes is a third-year Sun Devil that began his career largely in mop-up duty during the 2024 season after moving from safety to linebacker - he made a massive jump forward last season in an expanded role due to an injury to Zyrus Fisaeu, and now appears to be ready to take an even larger jump as a player.

Hughes ' prototypical size (6'2", 220), athleticism, and tendency to make game-changing plays all curate the profile of a legitimate pro prospect, although he certainly needs more reps during the 12-game 2026 season.

Arizona State linebackers coach A.J. Cooper talks to linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All in all, linebackers coach A.J. Cooper has been one of the more under-appreciated coaches in Tempe over the last several years - with his hard work finally paying off in droves at this point. There are other players inside of the room that are waiting in the wings as well - Isaiah Iosefa and Mason Marden are two others that fans need to begin paying attention to in the years to come.

As for the 2026 Sun Devils , the team returns to practice in an official capacity in fall camp - which is set for early August.