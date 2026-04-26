Projected Arizona State Depth Chart After Losing 4 Players in NFL Draft

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have officially seen three former players selected in the 2026 NFL draft as of the conclusion of day two on Friday.

Jordyn Tyson and Max Iheanachor are already representatives that the Sun Devils now have the ability to pitch on to future prospective recruits, while Keith Abney II and Keyshaun Elliott officially joined the former two on Saturday.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI revisits how the positions that lost players to the draft are stacking up at this point of the offseason below.

Wide Receiver

Starters

Omarion Miller , Reed Harris, Raiden Vines-Bright

Arizona State wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs a route during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miller and Harris are as secure as starting players as anyone else on the roster at this time. The pair of top-15 recruits in the transfer portal have been every bit as incredible as advertised thus far during spring and are sure to be among the most valuable players on the 105-man roster this season.

Vines-Bright has emerged as the frontrunner to be the starter out of the slot, but recent standout practices from players to be mentioned below have created fascinating conversations.

Two-Deep

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jalen Moss (18) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalen Moss, Derek Eusebio, Uriah Neloms

Moss had been absolutely incredible during the last several practices of spring, firmly re-establishing himself as a legitimate candidate to start. Eusebio missed all of spring, but was productive enough last season to be one of the top options in the offense.

Neloms' combination of putting together an impressive spring and having a bigger frame gives him an advantage over others to round out the two-deep.

Wild Cards

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaren Hamilton, Cory Butler Jr.

Hamilton's talent is off-the-charts - his placement here is simply a testament to how incredible the wide receiver room as a whole. Don't count out the second-year Sun Devil to stack together impressive performances this season in one way or another.

Offensive Tackle

Starters

Jarmaine Mitchell, Champ Westbrooks

ASU offensive lineman Champ Westbrooks (76) watches during practice in Tempe on July 31, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mitchell and Westbrooks will need to earn these roles as much as any other player in position to start for ASU in 2026, but the duo are currently the odds-on leaders to be part of the one-deep.

Two-Deep

Jalen Klemm, Luke Baklenko

Cornerback

Starters

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rodney Bimage Jr , Ashton Stamps, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson (nickel)

Bimage and Stamps are reasonably safe bets to start on the outside, as they are both the most experienced and have performed the best pound-for-pound during the offseason. Wilson's versatility and production last season make him a natural fit to transition to nickel back in a seamless manner.

Two-Deep

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive backs Graceson Littleton (29) and Caleb Chester (25) react after Littleton made an interception during the second half against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Caleb Chester, Joseph Smith, DaQuwan Dunn

Chester has been another standout transfer so far during his time in Tempe, while Smith held his own in the Sun Devils' bowl game against Duke to close out the 2025 season. Dunn has been one of many impressive true freshmen and is truly making a case to see the field in an extensive basis.

Linebacker

Starters

ASU linebacker Martell Hughes (18) warms up during practice in Tempe on July 31, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Owen Long, Martell Hughes

Long and Hughes appear to be quite secure in their starting positions at the moment. Long led the nation in total tackles in 2025 and was the defensive MVP during spring, while Hughes is on pace to fully breakout as a junior after becoming one of the breakout players on the other side of the ball last season.

Two-Deep

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu (30) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Zyrus Fiaseu , Prayer Young-Blackgoat

Fiaseu is firmly established as the third linebacker in the rotation in his final season of eligibility, while there is stiff competition to figure out the other player to round out the top four.

Prayer-Blackgoat is competing with NAU transfer Ramere Davis, the returning Tristan Bacon, redshirt freshman Isaiah Iosefa, and true freshman Mason Marden to see the field. Blackgoat currently has the upper hand at the moment, but there are many moving pieces in place.