Where Arizona State's NFL Draft Class Ranks in Recent School History

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils 2026 NFL draft is nearly complete.

Kenny Dillingham's program is in position to send four players to the next level during the three-day event, with a duo of players already finding their destinations and two more expected to join them on Saturday.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Draft season nearly being complete begs the question - what are the best draft classes over the last 36 years in Tempe?

There are several classes that deserve recognition, such as Brandon Aiyuk and Eno Benjamin being selected during the 2020 draft, but the top five here is ultimately determined by a blend of quality/quantity.

Arizona State Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk looks to the sideline during the first half of their game against Colorado University in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2019. Arizona State Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk | Brady Klain/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Top Five Draft Classes That Arizona State Has Produced Since 1990, in No Order:

1992

Darren Woodson , Phillippi Sparks, Shane Collins, David Dixon, Arthur Paul

Nov 16, 1991; Berkley, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Darren Woodson (6) in action against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Woodson is the headliner from this class, as the Arizona native (Maryvale H.S.) built up an NFL career that has been under consideration to be immortalized in the Hall of Fame for several years to this point. Sparks was a fellow alumnus of Maryvale and enjoyed a successful NFL career that was under-appreciated, as he collected 27 career interceptions and played for nine full seasons.

1997

Jake Plummer, Juan Roque, Derek Smith, Derrick Rodgers, Keith Poole, Scott Von der Ahe, Shawn Swayda, Terry Battle

Former Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer walks out with players for the coin toss against Texas in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 1997 draft class came in the aftermath of the best season in school history - the Sun Devils were arguably seconds away from winning a national title before losing narrowly in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State. Plummer is clearly the headliner of this class, as he enjoyed a relatively quality NFL career - particularly with the Denver Broncos - although several others carved out roles in the league themselves.

2003

Terrell Suggs, Shaun McDonald, Solomon Bates

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former defensive end Terrell Suggs in attendance against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's 2003 class boasted who is arguably the best NFL player to ever come out of the program in Suggs, who is eighth in league history in sacks at 138.0. McDonald carved out a niche in the NFL as well, earning a career-best total of 943 receiving yards with the Detroit Lions in 2007 himself.

2022

Rachaad White, Jack Jones, JD Davidson, Chase Lucas

Oct 30, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Tyrone Hill Jr. (1) makes a touchdown catch in the end zone against Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jack Jones (0) in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Football Washington State At Arizona State | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

This class isn't quite as incredible at the top as others, but it has to be considered that all four players remain in the league. White has been a productive two-way back during his four seasons in the league, while Jones has jumped around teams over the years - largely due to off-the-field issues. The talent Jones possesses is incredible regardless, and he now has an opportunity to breakout with the San Fransisco 49ers.

2026

Jordyn Tyson , Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, Keyshaun Elliott

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates quarterback Sam Leavitt’s (not pictured) touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

This is a draft class that already has potential to be transformational for the Sun Devils. Tyson is widely projected to at very least be a high-end WR2, with a ceiling in the ballpark of all-pro level. Iheanachor is a safe bet to at least be a functional starter in Pittsburgh, while he also holds a star ceiling himself.

Abney is probably more of a CB2 at the next level, but the Texas native is also very likely to be bust-proof. Elliott is the type of player that every NFL franchise would love to have - both were eventually taken within 10 picks of another in the fifth round on Saturday.