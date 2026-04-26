Where Arizona State's NFL Draft Class Ranks in Recent School History
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TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils 2026 NFL draft is nearly complete.
Kenny Dillingham's program is in position to send four players to the next level during the three-day event, with a duo of players already finding their destinations and two more expected to join them on Saturday.
Draft season nearly being complete begs the question - what are the best draft classes over the last 36 years in Tempe?
There are several classes that deserve recognition, such as Brandon Aiyuk and Eno Benjamin being selected during the 2020 draft, but the top five here is ultimately determined by a blend of quality/quantity.
The Top Five Draft Classes That Arizona State Has Produced Since 1990, in No Order:
1992
- Darren Woodson, Phillippi Sparks, Shane Collins, David Dixon, Arthur Paul
Woodson is the headliner from this class, as the Arizona native (Maryvale H.S.) built up an NFL career that has been under consideration to be immortalized in the Hall of Fame for several years to this point. Sparks was a fellow alumnus of Maryvale and enjoyed a successful NFL career that was under-appreciated, as he collected 27 career interceptions and played for nine full seasons.
1997
- Jake Plummer, Juan Roque, Derek Smith, Derrick Rodgers, Keith Poole, Scott Von der Ahe, Shawn Swayda, Terry Battle
The 1997 draft class came in the aftermath of the best season in school history - the Sun Devils were arguably seconds away from winning a national title before losing narrowly in the Rose Bowl to Ohio State. Plummer is clearly the headliner of this class, as he enjoyed a relatively quality NFL career - particularly with the Denver Broncos - although several others carved out roles in the league themselves.
2003
- Terrell Suggs, Shaun McDonald, Solomon Bates
Arizona State's 2003 class boasted who is arguably the best NFL player to ever come out of the program in Suggs, who is eighth in league history in sacks at 138.0. McDonald carved out a niche in the NFL as well, earning a career-best total of 943 receiving yards with the Detroit Lions in 2007 himself.
2022
- Rachaad White, Jack Jones, JD Davidson, Chase Lucas
This class isn't quite as incredible at the top as others, but it has to be considered that all four players remain in the league. White has been a productive two-way back during his four seasons in the league, while Jones has jumped around teams over the years - largely due to off-the-field issues. The talent Jones possesses is incredible regardless, and he now has an opportunity to breakout with the San Fransisco 49ers.
2026
- Jordyn Tyson, Max Iheanachor, Keith Abney II, Keyshaun Elliott
This is a draft class that already has potential to be transformational for the Sun Devils. Tyson is widely projected to at very least be a high-end WR2, with a ceiling in the ballpark of all-pro level. Iheanachor is a safe bet to at least be a functional starter in Pittsburgh, while he also holds a star ceiling himself.
Abney is probably more of a CB2 at the next level, but the Texas native is also very likely to be bust-proof. Elliott is the type of player that every NFL franchise would love to have - both were eventually taken within 10 picks of another in the fifth round on Saturday.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.