Next Sun Devil Who Could Follow Max Iheanachor to NFL

TEMPE -- Perhaps no NFL draft prospect in the 2026 cycle rose up draft boards quite to the extent that Arizona State right tackle Max Iheanachor did - especially in such rapid fashion.

The three-year member of the Sun Devils program was projected to be a day two or three pick by the consensus as recently as January, before elite Senior Bowl and Combine performances placed him in a realistic position to be a first-round selection.

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Iheanachor's rapid rise was fully encapsulated on Thursday night, when the vaulted talent was selected 21st overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers on day one of the draft, which is ironically being held in Pittsburgh.

Iheanachor became the first offensive tackle to be drafted out of ASU since 2007, but he certainly will not be the last under Saga Tuitele . Arizona State on SI explores who is most likely to be the next player to follow in these footsteps, as well as what lies ahead for the program at the position.

ASU offensive line coach Saga Tuitele runs a drill as the team holds their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jarmaine Mitchell Is Risky, Yet Valid Bet for NFL Future

Mitchell became one of the highest-profile additions to the 2026 class for the Sun Devils, as the 6'8" tackle was the top JUCO recruit in the nation. The fact that Arizona State beat out Georgia to earn his services also opened eyes - the need for an elite talent was obvious with the departures of Josh Atkins and Iheanachor.

While the elite physical talent started out spring slow as he worked his way back from an injury, he put his tools to phenomenal use over the second half of the five-week window.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) celebrates with offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) after scoring a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Mitchell will need to string together impressive practices in fall camp to lock down a starting job, the early returns are somewhat promising, and it's clear why he was so highly sought after on the open market heading into the 2026 campaign.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head football coach Kenny Dillingham in attendance against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many Set To Follow Iheanachor's Path to Tempe

Mitchell is unlikely to be the last lineman to have a chance to be an NFL draft pick himself, as Tuitele has built a reputation as one of the best recruiters and player developers in the western region of the nation.

Basha tackle Jake Hildebrand (74) comes off the bench to play during a game against Brophy Prep at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Hildebrand is a high school junior who already boasts an NFL profile - while he has yet to officially commit to play in Tempe, the Sun Devils have an inside track. Beyond recruiting, in-house talent such as Champ Westbrooks has become increasingly impressive over time.

The Sun Devils are in a phenomenal spot at o-line, with Tuitele leading a surge that has seldom been seen in Tempe over the years.