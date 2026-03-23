2026 Arizona State Roster Features Several Leaders Waiting in Wings

TEMPE -- 166 days still remain until Arizona State's 2026 season opener, where the Sun Devils will bring Kenny Dillingham's fourth season at the helm into full focus with a home contest against Morgan State.

Spring football is the current focus, with the team gaining camaraderie, position battles finding footing, and new coaches getting more comfortable with their surroundings - although there is one area that often gets forgotten in the fray of everything else.

That area is leadership.

Arizona State defensive lineman C.J. Fite gives the forks up sign during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Kenny Dillingham made it a point to state that returning DT C.J. Fite was the lone player to speak in front of the team prior to the onset of spring ball - ASU on SI put a focus on the star senior when asking DC Brian Ward about leadership following Saturday's practice.

Several Sun Devils Waiting in Wings for Leadership Role

Ward acknowledged Fite's growth as a leader over the years, but also believes that the sheer amount of leaders on this year's roster is in an optimal spot - with the level of comfortability being the main thing in the way of showing out at this time.

"I will tell you that we have some guys that are older guys that have played a lot of college football that I think they're chomping at the bit to get into that leadership world. They're just waiting for them. They're waiting for that time where they just feel comfortable enough to do it, and I think that time will come sooner or later. I think that we're gonna have, we're gonna have a really good leadership and a nucleus of leadership to be able to lead the locker room."

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward instructs his players during ASU fall camp practice on Aug. 2, 2024, at Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fite - as mentioned above - is seen as the central leadership figure heading into the season, as he is the lone returning player that had a spot on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council .

There are several newcomers that already jump off the page in this department, including Colorado State LB Owen Long. The junior led the nation in total tackles last season (151) and already seems to be playing right into the role that Keyshaun Elliott left behind. Senior safety Lyrik Rawls is another standout that will be a likely candidate to be a leader on the defensive side of the ball alongside the likes of returners in Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, Rodney Bimage Jr., and Montana Warren.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Montana Warren (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Several players stand out on the offensive side of the ball as well, including quarterbacks Cutter Boley/Mikey Keene, running backs Kyson Brown/David Avit, and several wide receivers - including the returning Derek Eusebio.