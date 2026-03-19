Most Compelling Arizona State Position Battles Going Into Spring

TEMPE --

Who Will be TE1?

The battle for the starting tight end - even the two-deep - is one of the more unknown areas of the ASU roster going into the spring.

Redshirt freshman AJ Ia is a four-star recruit that possesses incredible physical traits and the ability to be a versatile receiving option - but has he grown enough to earn the starting role? That certainly remains to be seen.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end AJ Ia (14) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Beyond Ia, Khamari Anderson is the veteran in the room after suffering the highest expense of snap-share due to Chamon Metayer already being entrenched as the starter, as well as the emergence of Cameron Harpole. Kristian Ingman and Anthony Miller are intriguing incoming transfers - with the former serving as an explosive receiving option, and the latter being a sturdy blocking presence,

Nickel Once Again Major Focus

Shamari Simmons excelled as Arizona State's nickelback in 2023/24, but unfortunately was out og eligibility following the CFP appearance.

Montana Warren and Kyndrich Breedlove did a fair job of filling in the gaps left behind by Simmons, but Breedlove is out of eligibility now, while Warren is likely going to play safety on a more consistent basis this season.

Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Xavion Alford (2) reacts with defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) during the first quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The hope seems to be that safety Adrian "Boogie Wilson will take over as the primary nickel, but will miss most - if not all - of spring practice due to a shoulder injury. What the defense does in response of this will absolutely be worth monitoring.

Quarterback Battle Will Define Spring

There are other areas of the team that will be of focus, including special teams, the battle on the offensive line as a complete unit, and the running backs - but quarterback will ultimately grab the headlines that will captivate ASU fans.

Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley certainly has much hype surrounding his ability to improve in areas of question this spring/summer, while Mikey Keene brings a steady, experienced arm to the table in the battle for the starting role.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis (97) deflects a pass from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Cutter Boley (8) as Auburn Tigers take on Kentucky Wildcats at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats are tied 3-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The contrast between Boley and Keene will be of particular interest. The former has an electric arm, a prototypical build, and serves as more of a scrambling threat. Keene is more secure in structure, has more experience, and carries extensive experience despite physical limitations. How will the two coexist? Will the offense look any different when one or the other is taking first team reps? There are many questions to answer in the head-to-head battle.

Don't forget about redshirt freshmen Cameron Dyer and Jake Fette - both of which have potential to loom in the competition despite essentially being labeled as having "outside" shots to win the starting role.