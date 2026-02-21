3 Baylor Players Arizona State Fans Need to Know

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are seeking to turn their first win streak in the Big 12 into their first three-game win streak on Saturday afternoon.

This pursuit will require taking down the 2021 national champions in the Baylor Bears, who remain an exceptionally talented team despite sitting at just 13-13 under the watch of Scott Drew.

While Arizona State has undeniable momentum in the late stages of year 11 under Bobby Hurley, there are a small handful of Baylor players that have the potential to swing the pendulum towards the side of the Bears - particularly with the game taking place in Waco in mind.

Read more on the three Baylor players that Arizona State fans need to be familiar with heading into the matchup below.

Cameron Carr

Carr has been Baylor's top scorer from the start of the season until now.

The sophomore guard decided to transfer from Tennessee to Baylor following an abbreviated second season in the SEC, and has come out better due to it.

Carr has averaged 18.9 points per game on 38.6% from three-point range, while also averaging nearly six rebounds and three assists per game. The most impressive feat this season from the 6'5 guard is quite possible the double-digit amount of games with double digit scoring numbers.

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) looks to pass against BYU Cougars guard Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tounde Yessoufou

Yessoufou is a name that might sound familiar to Arizona State fans - that's because the four-star recruit in the class of 2025 was nearly a Sun Devil.

Arizona State made Yessoufou's final three in his recruiting process in late 2024, with Baylor becoming the ultimate selection. Yessoufou has thrived in his freshman season under Scott Drew, averaging 18.2 points per game, including a career-best 37 point outing against BYU less than two weeks ago.

While Yessoufou is a wing that hasn't displayed an incredible amount of growth as a playmaker, the shotmaking, rebounding, and physical on-ball defense are enough to make the freshman a potential game-wrecker.

Huge 37-point game from Tounde Yessoufou despite the loss. Non-playmaking wings usually have to be plus shooters but Tounde always shows just enough shotmaking skill to keep patience/interest alive. pic.twitter.com/qAButYLfmk — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) February 11, 2026

Dan Skillings Jr.

Skillings is heading into what are the final games of his career, having spent this season at Baylor following three seasons at Cincinnati.

The 6'6" guard brings a different skillset to the table relative to most players with his build, as he leads the Bears in total rebounds (6.5) and offensive rebounds (2.3) per game.

Baylor rebounds quite well in what is a team-based effort, but Arizona State undoubtedly has a size advantage heading into the game - with Santiago Trouet and Massamba Diop playing with fiery motors as of late as well.

