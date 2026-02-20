Previewing ASU's Upcoming Road Trip, Big 12 Standings Implications

TEMPE -- Arizona State basketball (14-12, 5-8 Big 12) have swung the pendulum of momentum on their side for what seems to be the first time as a member of the new conference after defeating Oklahoma State and Texas Tech over the last week-plus.

The Sun Devils now have renewed hope that they will be able to shock the Big 12 world, as well as the pundits that claimed they would be the weakest team in the league - potentially even making a case to be an at-large selection for the NCAA tournament in roughly one month of time.

The biggest stretch of the season is imminent in lieu of the win streak, with a two-game road trip against Texas foes setting the stage for a make-or-break stretch of just a few days. Arizona State on SI previews both matchups, discusses how they may impact the league standings, and what wins would do for a tournament bid below.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley calls out to his team during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday: Baylor

Baylor is coming off of a lopsided 90-74 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday night, with the loss pushing Scott Drew's team to 13-13 heading into the final games of the season.

The Bears have been competitive in a majority of their losses despite the hiccup against Kansas State, but they have yet to gain footing over the course of Big 12 play.

The two players to watch for Baylor continue to be guards Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou. Carr is a third-year player that is averaging over 19 points a game, while Yessoufou is experiencing a successful freshman season after considering Arizona State heavily in late 2024.

Arizona State and Baylor are set to square off at 2 P.M. MST from Waco, Texas.

Feb 10, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the BYU Cougars during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Tuesday: TCU

The game against TCU is just as vital to win - if not more - compared to Baylor.

The Horned Frogs have the profile of an NCAA tournament team, as they are well coached, possess a NET that is in the 40's, and play a defined brand of basketball that has resulted in major wins over opponents such as Florida.

The potential for this battle to be more crucial compared to the Baylor one lies in the fact that the Horned Frogs are on the bubble - an ASU win would likely knock TCU off of the bubble while also potentially shaking up the Big 12 standings in a seismic fashion.

What These Games Mean for League Standings

The two games coming up will undoubtedly hold weight as far as Arizona State's spot in the standings and ultimate seeding in the conference tournament in Kansas City go.

Two wins by Arizona State in the coming days would have the team sitting at 7-8 in league play with a very winnable game against Utah coming to close out next week - an eight-win Arizona State squad has a very real chance to receive a first round bye in the league tournament, which would in turn boost their chances to secure a victory in Kansas City.

Two losses would leave the Sun Devils vulnerable to ceding positioning to Oklahoma State, Colorado, and Baylor - so these games are absolutely meaningful in the most serious sense of the word.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Games Mean For NCAA Tournament Bid

Arizona State going 2-0 in games where many metrics are predicting a pair of losses would go a massive way to boosting the ultimate goal of reaching the tournament.

The continued sentiment is that ASU needs 18 wins to receive serious consideration to be an at-large selection, and 19 wins to have an overwhelmingly strong case.

Two wins would place the Sun Devils at 16 wins, extend their win streak to four, and continue to boost the metrics that matter in a positive manner. Losses to Baylor and TCU would be considered quality losses, but the Sun Devils ultimately need to begin stacking wins at this point - that would not suffice even though the team only has one objectively poor loss to their name this season.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

