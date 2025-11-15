3 Key Defensive Players for Arizona State vs West Virginia
TEMPE -- Arizona State's defense has typically been a unit of the team that has stepped up in 2025, as the group performed exceptionally well in wins over Texas Tech and Iowa State in recent weeks.
Now, DC Brian Ward is tasked with planning for a West Virginia offense that has been quite successful over the last three weeks under head coach Rich Rodriguez after making the change to freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr.
Arizona State on SI previews three players that will be key to the Sun Devil defense putting a damper on the rapidly improving Mountaineers' unit.
Keith Abney II
Abney has routinely been mentioned as the best cornerback in the Big 12 this season despite being smaller than a typical boundary corner.
Abney's sticky coverage, knack for breaking passes up, and anticipatory brand of play are all reasons why he has been an elite player at the spot this season - this will hopefully extend to a game in which his expected matchup is WVU wideout Cam Vaughn.
Expect the junior corner to continue to shine in what might be the penultimate home game of his collegiate career.
Prince Dorbah
Dorbah is set to return after missing the win over Iowa State with an undisclosed injury.
The edge rushing group did an unbelievable job against the Cyclones behind brilliant play from Justin Wodtly - Dorbah's presence is still more than welcome regardless.
The senior has totaled 13 sacks over three seasons in Tempe and has routinely made game-changing plays in significant victories - Saturday is another opportunity to do just that.
Keyshaun Elliott
Elliott has excelled in his two seasons as a member of the Arizona State program as an off-ball linebacker that can truly do it all on the football field.
The New Mexico State transfer has totaled 77 tackles this season, while also securing four sacks and a pass breakup - signifying his strong penchant for all-around play.
Elliott is valuable in both man/zone coverage, provides incredible run support, has the tendency to get into the backfield quite easily, and frequently makes momentum-shifting tackles as well.
Beyond the tangible is the areas in which his contributions cannot be measured, such as the field general presence in the middle of the field, his presence on the Pat Tillman Leadership Council, and the mentoring of rising sophomore Martell Hughes.
Arizona State is set to begin the battle with West Virginia at 11 A.M. MST this morning.
