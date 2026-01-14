3 Keys to Arizona State Upsetting Arizona on Road

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (10-6, 1-2 Big 12) are seeking to take the Arizona Wildcats (16-0, 3-0) out of the ranks of the undefeated on Wednesday night in Tucson.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a thrilling 87-84 win over Kansas State on Saturday, while the Wildcats took down TCU in a dominant performance on the same day.

Arizona State on SI explores three keys to earning a marquee win against the top-ranked team in the nation below.

Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Make Statement Early in Game

This is easier said than done, as Arizona averages over 91 points a game behind an incredibly potent and balanced offense, however the Sun Devils have the firepower to potentially stay in the game.

The expected starting lineup of Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, Santiago Trouet, Allen Mukeba, and Massamba Diop have to excert their will early into the game one way or another - at the very least preventing the Wildcats from building up a commanding lead early in the contest.

It doesn't matter in which manner the Sun Devils stay in the contest, although it feels more viable that it would be as result of a strong performance on the interior.

Another Dominant Diop Performance

Diop has quietly become one of the most tantalizing underclassmen in all of college basketball over the last month, as he has reached at least 20 points in three consecutive contests, while also totaling seven blocks against Colorado on January 3 and five against Kansas State on January 10.

Diop's blend of handle, post skills, activity/motor on the defensive side of the ball, and shooting touch have arguably turned him into Arizona State's most impactful player - he is needed to assert the Sun Devils' physicality against Arizona's dominance.

Stay Competitive in Rebound Battle

Part of Arizona's dominance is due to their rebounding, as they average 43.9 boards per contest, including 220 offensive rebounds across 16 games.

A large reason behind the Sun Devils making a comeback victory over Kansas State was due to their efforts off of the glass - they grabbed 48 total rebounds, including 18 on the offensive side of the ball. The 18 offensive boards resulted in 24 second chance points, with Santiago Trouet playing a key role in these efforts.

If Arizona State can stay even with the Wildcats' elite rebounding efforts, it wouldn't be out of the question that Hurley's squad has the ability to squeak out a win.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .