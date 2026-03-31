3 Things to Monitor in Week Three of ASU Spring
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TEMPE -- Week three of Arizona State spring practices is slated to head into full motion on Tuesday morning - as the 2026 team continues to prepare for the massively consequential season that is to come.
Kenny Dillingham wasn't extremely thrilled with the output he saw from his team last Tuesday, but the efforts gradually ramped up as the practices went on during the week - Arizona State on SI brings three topics of focus into light in the days ahead below.
C.J. Fite's Return
The senior defensive tackle missed most of the first two weeks of spring due to an undisclosed injury - he officially made a triumphant return on Saturday night.
The hype around Fite is palpable heading into the 2026 season, as the Texas native made an excruciating decision to forego the 2025 NFL Draft to return to school for one more season. He now returns as both the lone 2025 member of the Pat Tillman Leadership Council and as the unquestioned anchor of Brian Ward's defense.
It will be fascinating to see how Fite looks this week after missing time due to injury, as well as the star player leading by example on the field - particularly in position drills.
Cameron Dyer's Growth
Dyer is returning for his second season as a Sun Devil after redshirting during the 2025 season. The New Mexico native served as the backup to Jeff Sims over the final five games of the season - displaying a drastic amount of growth in that brief period of time after being fully cleared from ACL surgery recovery.
Dyer entered the spring seen as a player that has an "outside" chance of becoming the starting player at the position - alongside true freshman Jake Fette - but has continued to flash moments of brilliance despite not receiving as many reps on the first team as other competition.
Dyer is coming off of his best practice of spring on Saturday - can he continue the positive momentum this week?
Likely Ramping up of Physicality
This is going to be an anticipated uptick in physicality this week, as it is now week two that the team is wearing full pads in.
There are several newcomers that are still getting acclimated into the system and team culture - it appears that virtually everyone is getting more comfortable by the day. This coming week seems to be crucial for setting the overall tone for the team heading into the summer.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.