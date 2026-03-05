3 Winners From Arizona State's Stunning Triumph Over Kansas

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) secured a winning record in the regular season with a 70-60 triumph over the #14 Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6) on Tuesday night in the home finale on the 2025-26 season.

The Sun Devils enter the regular season finale against Iowa State on Saturday afternoon with real momentum after the victory - Arizona State on SI selects three winners from the emotional win below.

Bobby Hurley Potentially Going Out Strong

Arizona State's 11th-year head coach has a situation that is well understood amongst the team and the fanbase, as his contract is set to expire over the summer - with the general expectation being that it will not be extended.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State's star guard Moe Odum hinted that Hurley's status wasn't a driving factor in motivating the team to win Tuesday's game, but did acknowledge that the entire roster hopes that the 54 year old returns for next season and beyond.

Ultimately, Hurley has defeated Kansas three times as the leader of ASU, is one of the winningest coaches in the history of the program, and took the team to three different NCAA tournament appearances.

If this was the end for Hurley in Tempe, he certainly left fans with an incredible parting gift.

Arizona State's Fight

Fight is a stat that isn't necessarily measurable, but Arizona State has continually brought resilience and mental fortitude to the table throughout the gauntlet that the Big 12 schedule is.

Arizona State won five of their final six home games on the season - winning each of them in distinctly different ways. The defense showed marked improvement over the final weeks of the season, while rebounding efforts maxxed out over the final stretch as well.

One of the most vital measures of "fight" has been that virtually every single rotation player that is currently available has been fighting through an injury that each could reasonable sit out due to it.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Allen Mukeba (23) moves the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Late-season Oppoerunity to Shock CBB World

Arizona State's hopes of reaching the NCAA tournament remain slim, but realistic after the victory.

The ultimate area that is holding ASU back from making a serious push at an at-large selection is the lack of games remaining on their slate.

Arizona State likely needs to take down Iowa State and either win one or two Big 12 tournament games in Kansas City to garner consideration for a selection - while it's possible, it is unlikely. The fact that they even have a shot after falling to 12-12 on the year is an extreme victory.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .