Arizona State Secures 4-0 Start to 2025-26 Season
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (4-0) continued their undefeated start to the season behind an impressive first-half showing on the offensive side of the ball in a winning effort over the Santa Clara Broncos (3-2) by a score of 82-77 in Santa Clara, California on Sunday afternoon.
The Sun Devils secured win number 301 in the career of head coach Molly Miller, and continue to improve offensively in what seems to be on a game-to-game basis, although the defense put together a shaky performance in this battle.
Arizona State on SI recaps the game below.
First Quarter
Arizona State's offense took off from very early on in the game, as they received scoring contributions from six different players - including Last-Tear Poa, who returned from a hand injury suffered in the opening game of the season.
The Sun Devils built up a 26-19 advantage going into the second quarter of the contest.
Second Quarter
Miller's squad hardly skipped a beat in the second frame of action, as they scored 24 points in the period behind major scoring contributions from forward McKinna Brackens and guard Gabby Elliott.
The Sun Devils shot an eye-popping 59% from the field, attempted 12 free throws, and connected on a trio of three-point attempts en route to a 50-37 halfti
Third Quarter
Coming out of halftime was tough for the Arizona State offense, as they went from shooting 59% to 47% as a team in the following 10 minutes.
Brackens, Elliott, and Poa all struggled from the floor in the quarter, while Santa Clara remained consistent on the offensive side of the ball behind senior guard Ashley Hawkins.
Arizona State took a 62-57 advantage into the final 10 minutes of the game.
Fourth Quarter
The advantage the Sun Devils held shrunk even more over the final 10 minutes - with the team only being up by a singular point in the final minute of the game.
A clutch floater by Washenitz and a pair of stops on defense secured a victory for the Sun Devils, as they are continuing to improve by the game ahead of Big 12 play.
Key Performances
McKinna Brackens - 23 PTS, 11 REB
Last-Tear Poa - 14 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
Marley Washenitz - 20 PTS, 16 REB, 5 AST
What's Next
The Sun Devils are off for nearly a full week before facing the UNLV Rebels at home on November 22. They then face Utah Tech on November 25.
