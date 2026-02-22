Trio of Arizona State Stars Propel Team to Key Win Over Houston

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils moved to 22-7 on the 2025-26 season following a decisive 81-56 win over the Houston Cougars on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona State head coach Molly Miller extended a first-season wins record that was set last week for the program and doesn't appear to be done with turning the tide.

The Sun Devils - who remain on the tournament bubble - likely weren't impacted one way or another with a win, but a loss certainly would have been destructive. Three contributors played a vital role in winning this game in a lopsided manner - read more on this below.

Iowa State Cyclones' guard Kenzie Hare (12) puts high pressure on Arizona State Sun Devils guard Last-Tear Poa (13) during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 women’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 18, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heloisa Carrera

Carrera has loomed large as an x-factor over a number of Arizona State wins this season - Saturday was no different.

The sophomore transferred from Ole Miss to Arizona State behind Miller's recruiting efforts and the hopes that new scenery would be positive.

Carrera scored a season-high 23 points in Saturday's contest on just 102 shots, while also collecting eight rebounds, and two steals. This served as the fourth 20-point performance the forward has put together this season, and this game may have been Carrera at her most impactful.

ASU Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) tries to spin past Kansas State Wildcats defender Gina Garcia (6) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McKinna Brackens

Brackens continued an incredibly impressive junior season in this crucial conference battle.

The UNLV transfer came into the day averaging over 15 points and six rebounds per game. Saturday saw Brackens score 17 points (including one three-point make), as well as six rebounds and four assists.

The Texas native continues to be impactful beyond the box score, as the 6'1" forward plays high level defense, has a versatile shotmaking profile, and played a crucial role in the outcome of this game being decided early on.

Marley Washenitz

ASU Sun Devils guard Marley Washenitz (11) brings the ball up court as Kansas State Wildcats guard Taryn Sides (11) defends at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The senior guard was absolutely key in Arizona State's 27 point explosion in the first quarter of action.

Washenitz knocked down a trio of three-pointers in the first 10 minutes of action, which advanced a 12 point effort to begin the game.

Washenitz eventually only scored 14 points (2 points the rest of the way), but made an impact virtually everywhere else - including grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out two assists, and collecting four steals. The former Pittsburgh star continues to be at the forefront of Arizona State's defense creating chaos for opposing teams - the average of 1.9 steals per game is sure to go up after this performance.

Arizona State closes out their home schedule on Wednesday night against the Brigham Young Cougars.

