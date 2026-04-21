Arizona State Lands Elite Transfer Portal Target

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball program has made a grand slam signing in the transfer portal in the first month of Randy Bennett's tenure as head coach.

The Sun Devils officially added former St. Mary's forward Paulius Murauskas on Tuesday, which is the next domino in Bennett's roster-building efforts before the regular season opens up in early November.

Mar 20, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talk to the media before practice at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On3's Pete Nakos was the first to report that Murauskas had signed with the Sun Devils on an official basis, which closed roughly a month of speculation that the two sides would unite.

Arizona State on SI explores the ramifications of adding Murauskas below.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Arizona State Positioned To Compete in 2026-27

Murauskas is a consensus top-10 player in the transfer portal after earning All-WCC First Team honors in his junior season in Moraga, underscoring the caliber of player Bennett is bringing in. The Sun Devils beat out powerhouse programs such as UConn, Louisville, and Duke for his services as well, setting the stage for a team equipped to make an NCAA tournament push next season.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Murauskas is a well-rounded player who primarily does damage out of the post, but he has also demonstrated an ability to put the ball on the floor and has steadily improved as a shooter over the years.

The 6'8" power forward is an optimal fit alongside Arizona State's PG addition in Joel Foxwell , in what is another major boost for the team going into next season. The guard-forward duo will be deadly in the pick-and-roll game, as well as in Bennett's pack-line defense. All in all, the addition of Murauskas is a definite statement that the Sun Devils are ready to win now - especially keeping in mind that the Big 12 will be overhauled to an extent heading into the new season.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

What's Next for ASU?

As of Tuesday, Bennett has two players who are set to return from the 2025-26 team (Bryce Ford, Vijay Wallace), while Murauskas is the fifth player to join the team via the transfer portal.

JRob Croy is a four-star commit as part of the 2026 class, which leaves seven more open spots on the team for next season. Expect a few more portal additions, players who decide to withdraw and return to Arizona State, and the program taking flyers on international players.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) dunks the ball against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Does Murauskas signing with ASU open the door even more for a Massamba Diop return? It's far from a guarantee, but it is definitely something to monitor, as Diop's chances of a return grow each day he remains on the market.