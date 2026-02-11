How Super Bowl Can Raise Stock of ASU Players

The Big game is in the Books for the NFL as the Seattle Seahawks are victorius over the New England Patriots 29-13, which means draft season is next for the NFL. However, the way the Super Bowl played out could help the stock of ASU players who entered the draft as their positions and play style could see an increase.

Keith Abney II

Cornerback Keith Abney II is by far the biggest winner this weekend. This was a defensive game as the Seahawks defense was absolute dominant, but the Patriots defense also played very well, especially cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez was absolutely fantastic this game, as he had an elite performance denying two touchdowns. The most impressive play by Gonzalez was when he broke up a deep pass throw by Sam Darnold targeting Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed. Seahawks Cornerback Devon Witherspoon also had a very nice game for Mike Macdonald's elite defense by having great coverage and a sack on Patriots QB, Drake Maye.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, coming into the NFL will Abney II be at the level at Witherspoon or Gonzalez who are two of the best corners in the NFL? No, but Abney II does have the potential to as he shows a lot of traits compared to Gonzalez and Witherspoon. Gonzalez showed elite closing game in the Super Bowl and Abney II closed that at ASU. With the superb performances of corners in the Super Bowl, there is a chance that teams go corner heavy and Abney II could be the benefit of that, especially with his great traits.

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Max Iheanachor

A huge reason why the Seahawks were able to win was how much pressure they got on Drake Maye in this game. Maye was under constant pressure this game from the Seahawks defensive-line as the Patriots offensive line struggled throughout the game. So, after this game, offensive line could be on the radar for many teams. At as time with ASU, Iheanachor showed that he is a good tackle prospect with great strength and ability to anchor in the ground. He is projected to go in the late first round, but could rocket up draft boards.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Xavion Alford and Myles Rowser

Another great element of the Seahawks defense were safties Nick Emanwori and Julian Love, as both played very well and Love got an interception. So, both of ASU's safeties could see value increased. Throughought this season and not just the Super Bowl, safeties were an instrumental part of the Seahawks defense as Mike Macdonald was able to move them around the field. Alford showed great range at ASU and Rowser is a big heavy hitter, so both could be big impact players at the next level.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) returns an interception against New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (left) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Overall, the Super Bowl could help ASU's players in the draft, esepcially on the defensive side of the ball. With draft season coming up soon, anything to rise the stock of players is good for the players.

