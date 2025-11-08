Previewing Arizona State vs Eastern Washington
TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball team is seeking a 2-0 start to the 2025-26 season later today when they take on the Eastern Washington Eagles from Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.
The Sun Devils secured a 67-53 victory over Coppin State on Monday night in what was the debut of Molly Miller as head coach of the program.
The offense got off to a slow start, but came alive in the fourth quarter with 27 points in the frame.
- The game: Sun Devil WBB (1-0) vs. Eastern Washington (1-0)
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. MST
- Where: Desert Financial Arena • Tempe, Ariz.
- Watch: ESPN+
- Radio: 620 AM Local Radio
- Live stats: Here
Unfortunate Injury Development for ASU
Miller officially ruled G Last-Tear Poa out of the game due to a hand injury that was suffered during Monday's game. It sounds as if the injury will be treated as a day-to-day one, but the Sun Devils will not have the point guard that dished out 10 assists in the opener.
The LSU transfer figured to be an integral piece of the 2025-26 team after seeking out a bigger opportunity elsewhere, and she initially has slotted in as the starting point guard.
It will be fascinating to see how Poa progresses in the days to come.
Player to Watch: McKinna Brackens
The rising junior had a very successful debut with the program after transferring from UNLV this spring.
The Texas native scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out three assists in what was an all-around standout showing.
Expect Brackens to be a potential matchup problem for Eastern Washington - perhaps even approaching a 20-point performance later on in the day.
Game Prediction: Arizona State Win
The Sun Devils officially get off to a 2-0 start behind an extremely balanced offense-defense effort.
Brackens, Gabby Elliott, and Marley Washenitz will pick up the slack in the scoring department - the three-point shooting should be improved in this game after struggling in the game prior. The defense will continue to be active and disruptive - they need to create offense off of the disruptive defense as well.
While they need Poa's return sooner rather than later, they should be able to withstand the loss during this part of non-conference play.
