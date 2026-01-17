Arizona State Baseball Coach Reaches Expected Agreement

TEMPE -- Arizona State baseball is one of the most storied, successful, and influential programs in the world of college baseball.

The Sun Devils have won five College World Series titles, were runner-ups five other times, and have produced baseball legends such as all-time home run leader Barry Bonds.

Now, a former program great and current head coach Willie Bloomquist has them back on the right track - Willie Bloomquist is heading into his fifth season as the head man of the program.

Bloomquist had been in contract negotiations with AD Graham Rossini and other university brass in recent months, as he entered the 2026 season in the final season of his contract in what is set to be his fifth season in the post.

Reporter Jacob Rudner of Baseball America broke the news on Friday morning that Bloomquist has officially agreed to a two-year contract extension - which is an addition to the one-year he currently has on the deal, per approval of the Arizona Board of Regents.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bloomquist Agrees to New Deal

There is more on the agreed upon deal below, from Rudner.

"NEWS: ASU baseball has agreed to a two-year contract extension with coach Willie Bloomquist, sources tell Baseball America. The deal, which is pending ABOR approval, is expected to coincide with increased institutional investment."

Previous head coach Tracy Smith was fired after seven seasons at the helm following the 2021 season - in which Bloomquist was subsequently was hired with the frame of mind that someone who knows the program as well as he does would be able to revive what had become stagnant in recent years.

Kyle Walker (7) of the Arizona State Sun Devils celebrates as he reaches second base during ASU’s home opener against Ohio State on Feb. 14, 2025, in Phoenix, Ariz. | Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2022 season was not kind to the program, as they went 26-32 in his debut season - with back-to-back 32 win seasons in 2023 and 2024. The 2025 season started with so much promise, as the Sun Devils had the best offense in the Big 12 behind hard-hitting bats such as 2025 MLB draft selection Isaiah Jackson.

Unfortunately, struggles with pitching and an inconsistent showing in Big 12 play placed the team on the tournament bubble. They ultimately reached the Los Angeles regional, won a game, and saw their season end at 36-24.

Now, the pressure is a bit less pressing on Bloomquist with more contract security, as the former All-American looks to build off of last season with a transfer portal class that is quite intriguing in a testy league.

ASU baseball head coach, Willie Bloomquist, talks about Thaddeus Earle and his contributions to the team on Nov. 13, 2023. | Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .