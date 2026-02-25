Arizona State Baseball Dominates Ranked Opponent on Tuesday

TEMPE -- Willie Bloomquist's Arizona State baseball program is officially one to watch during the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

The Sun Devils started off the new season with a 7-0 record, albeit exclusively at home and against opponents that have been perceived as weaker.

Arizona State quieted any doubts surrounding if the start was legitimate or not with a 15-3 drubbing of #13 Oklahoma on the road in what was a seven-inning game on Tuesday. Follow key happenings of the game below with Arizona State on SI.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scoring Plays

Second Inning: Garrett Michel walked, Nu'u Contrades scored off of a throwing error when attempting to steal third base.

Second Inning: Dominic Longo hit a home run to left field, scored Michel. 3-0 Arizona State.

Second Inning: Landon Hairston hit a home run to right field that scored Brody Briggs. 5-0 Arizona State.

Second Inning: Dean Toigo singles, scores Moutzouridi. 6-0 Arizona state.

Second Inning: Contrades hit a home run to left field that scored Toigo. 7-0 Arizona State.

Third Inning: Longo doubled down the left field line, Michel scored. 8-0 Arizona State.

Third Inning: Austen Roellig doubled down the left field line. Longo scores. 10-2 Arizona State.

Third Inning: Hairston hit a home run to right field. Briggs and Roellig scored. 13-2 Arizona State.

Third Inning: Dean Toigo doubled to right field, scored Moutzouridi. 14-2 Arizona State.

Seventh Inning: Matt Polk secures infield single, Moutzouridi scores. 15-3 Arizona State.

Key Performers

Landon Hairston continues a blazing start to the season with a two home run, five RBI showing - with both homers coming in back-to-back innings.

Nu'u Contrades managed to go three-for-four from the plate on Tuesday, including a double and another home run. The second baseman also stole three bases and is currently among the team leaders in batting average at .448.

Brody Briggs continues to make a case for being one of the best catchers in the Big 12. Briggs went 2-3 at the plate and drew a walk in this contest.

Alex Overbay has been one of the best additions to the team this season. The relief pitcher closed out the game with three consecutive strikeouts in just 16 total pitches.

What's Next

Arizona State continues a brutal stretch with another game against Oklahoma on Wednesday, before heading to Globe Life Field to take on three more ranked SEC opponents in Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Willie Bloomquist walks the dugout as his team plays against the Washington State Cougars at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Phoenix. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

