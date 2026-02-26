Arizona State Baseball Drops First Game of Season

TEMPE -- The magic has officially run out on the undefeated start for the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1) on the 2026 campaign, as the Sun Devils fell to the #13 Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday evening in a tight 4-3 contest.

This loss shouldn't spell concern for the ultimate direction fo the 2026 season, as Willie Bloomquist has seemingly assembled a team that is just as strong offensively compared to last year, while the pitching appears to be markedly better.

Arizona State on SI recaps scoring plays, key Arizona State contributors during the game, and what lies ahead for the Sun Devils below.

Scoring Plays

First Inning: Dominic Longo drew a walk with the bases loaded that scored Landon Hairston.

First Inning: Austen Roellig hits infield single to shortstop that scores PJ Moutzouridis.

First Inning: Matt Polk reached first base on a fielder's choice. Dean Toigo scored, which served as an unearned run.

Oklahoma was down 3-2 going into the ninth inning, scoring two runs off of doubles to hand the Sun Devils their first loss of the year before moving to Texas to play other elite SEC teams.

Key Contributors

Wyatt Halvorson was Arizona State's standout pitcher on Wednesday, as the reliever entered the game for starter Taylor Penn. Halvorson threw 42 pitches across 3.2 innings, striking out three batters and forcing five groundouts in the process.

Auesten Roellig was the lone Sun Devil to select multiple hits during the course of this game, including a double. Roellig also recorded one putout and two assists from third base.

Sean Fitzpatrick was another standout out of the bullpen. Fitzpatrick entered to face four batters from the end of the seventh inning through the eighth - striking out three batters during the stretch in just 20 pitches.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against Ohio State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's Next

Arizona State is set to travel to Globe Life Field over the weekend for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series - taking on ranked SEC opponents in Mississippi State on Friday, Tennessee on Saturday, and Texas A&M on Sunday.

Mississippi State is one of the best teams in college baseball, as they entered the 2025 season ranked inside of the top 10 in the country. Tennessee and Texas A&M rank inside the top 25 as well, continuing the trend of the Sun Devils being unafraid to schedule challenging opponents during the non-conference slate in anticipation for a daunting schedule in the Big 12.

ASU head baseball coach Willie Bloomquist talks about the upcoming season during media availability at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Jan. 28, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

