ASU Baseball Completes Sweep Over St John's

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-0) continued their spotless start to the season on Sunday afternoon by sweeping St. John's by a score of 16-6 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

The Sun Devils have now swept every series they have taken part in this season, which has been in large part due to improved efforts from the pitching staff - that will be an area that is challenged on a wider scope in the days ahead.

Follow key happenings from the game below with Arizona State on SI, as well as singling out standouts and taking a look at what's to come for the Sun Devils.

Scoring Plays

Third Inning: Landon Hairston draws a walk that scores catcher Brody Briggs.

Third Inning: PJ Moutzouridis grounds out to shortstop. Ky McGary scores.

Third Inning: Nuu Contrades singles, scores Hairston.

Third Inning: Dominic Smaldino doubles, scores Dean Toigo.

Third Inning: Garrett Michel hits sacrifice fly, scores Contrades.

Sixth Inning: Moutzouridis singles up the middle of the field, scores McGary

Sixth Inning: Toigo singles to right field, scores Hairston

Sixth Inning: Michel draws walk that scores Moutzouridis and keeps bases loaded.

Sixth Inning: Beckett Zavorek doubles to left field, scores Toigo and Smaldino.

Sixth Inning: Coen Niclai grounds out, scores Michel.

Eighth Inning: Niclai singles to left field, scores Cooper Clouser.

Eighth Inning: Hairston sacrifice fly scores Zavorek.

Eighth Inning: Moutzouridis singles, Niclai scores on throwing error.

Eighth Inning: Austen Roellig reaches base on error, McGary, Moutzouridis score.

Arizona State Stars of Game

Ky McGary - The center fielder reached base in all five trips to the plate. McGary collected three hits, walked twice, and also performed well as a fielder in another sign of Arizona State's true talent/depth.

Landon Hairston - The LF/1B continues to be one of the more versatile players on the Arizona State roster this season, and is a prime example of what can come of a local high school prodigy staying in-state to play for ASU.

Nu'u Contrades - The second baseman continues to possess one of the highest ceilings of any player on ASU's roster this season. The junior once again had a productive game with his bat, collecting two hits out of five trips to the place - knocking in an RBI as well.

What's Next

Arizona State is slated to take on four unique SEC opponents in the next week - Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .