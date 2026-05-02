Why Coaching Continuity Is Arizona State’s Biggest Advantage

Everyone always talks about talent, recruiting rankings, and flashy transfers when predicting who will win in college football. But one of the most underrated factors is something way less exciting: coaching continuity. And right now, Arizona State might have more of it than almost anyone in the Big 12.

In today’s college football world, coaches leave all the time. One good season, and the assistants are gone, either for better jobs or more money. That’s just how it works now. But Arizona State has been different.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most of Kenny Dillingham’s staff has stayed put. Year after year, the same voices, the same system, the same expectations. That might not sound like a big deal, but it actually is. Because when players don’t have to relearn schemes every season, they get better faster. Simple as that.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham watches his team as they run drills during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why It Actually Translates on the Field

Think about it like this: if you’re a player learning a playbook, year one is about surviving. Year two is about understanding. Year three is where things finally slow down. Arizona State is entering that “slow down” phase.

Players like Cutter Boley (or whoever wins the QB job), along with key returning pieces, aren’t starting from scratch. They already know the system. Now they can actually master it.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on April 21, 2026, at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That’s how good teams turn into great ones, not just by adding talent, but by maximizing what they already have.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) passes during a spring practice at Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe, Ariz. on April 14, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kenny Dillingham’s Real Strength

Many people focus on Dillingham as a young, energetic coach. That’s fair. But his real strength might be something else: keeping people around. That’s not easy.

Assistants are loyal because they believe in the program and because they’re being taken care of. Whether it’s better salaries or bigger roles, Arizona State has made it worth staying. And that creates stability, which most programs don’t have.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When you look at the Big 12, there are a lot of good teams. Programs like BYU and Texas Tech are strong, no doubt. But not all of them have this level of continuity.

That’s why Arizona State feels different. Even if they don’t have the deepest roster, they might have the most connected one. And that matters in close games, tough road environments, and late-season pushes.

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | Mark Henle/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State, being a top-three team in the Big 12, isn’t just about talent; it’s about trust and stability. While other teams are still figuring things out, ASU already knows who they are. And in college football, that can be the difference between a good season and a special one.