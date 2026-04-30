Big 12 Reality Check: ASU Ready To Compete in 2026

TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at what the Sun Devils are expected to do during the 12-game regular season slate, as well as if the new-look team is prepared to take a step forward from the 8-5 season the 2025 team put together.

Watch Today's Full Episode Below

Sun Devils Need Breakout Candidates To Succeed

ASU linebacker Martell Hughes (18) warms up during practice in Tempe on July 31, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona State's stars from the 2025 season largely prevented underclassmen from taking on major roles during the 8-5 campaign.

Despite this, players such as LB Martell Hughes , DB Adrian "Boogie" Wilson , and CB Rodney Bimage Jr . showed enough last year to lend confidence to those players breaking out further in 2026. Kenny Dillingham and staff need them in order to reach the heights they have set out to achieve over the last two-plus years.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receivers coach Hines Ward against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rest of Big 12 Seemingly Improving

One potential roadblock to the Sun Devils winning the Big 12 crown is the perceived step up several programs are poised to take in the year ahead.

Houston is expected to continue improving after a statement 10-win season in 2025. Brigham Young is returning much of its production from last year and increasing the program's financial backing. Arizona returns Noah Fifita and did a decent job of reshuffling the roster as a whole. Utah and Oklahoma State are relative unknowns that both possess high ceilings.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This doesn't even mention Texas Tech, which remains the favorite despite a recent controversy hitting Lubbock - ASU faces an uphill climb over the 12-game campaign. Arizona State faces stiff competition to finish inside the top two in league standings.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Does Texas Tech's Quarterback Situation Truly Impact Team?

The situation the Red Raiders find themselves in, centered on Brendan Sorsby potentially losing his eligibility, will be central to the next four months as the season approaches.

How much does this development truly affect ASU? While Texas Tech will need to answer questions regardless of the outcome, they ultimately face a relatively porous Big 12 schedule and still own the best roster on paper in the conference.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ultimately, this may impact the rematch between the Sun Devils and Red Raiders in mid-October, which could be enough for ASU to sneak into the Big 12 title game for a second time in three years. But for now, the Sun Devils have some work to do with the rest of the league.