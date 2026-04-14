Arizona State Rebounds From Tough Loss With Series Victory

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (26-11) bounced back from a home loss to the Utah Utes on Friday night with two consecutive wins to steal the series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium - including a 5-2 win on Sunday.

Willie Bloomquist's team is continuing to battle to host an NCAA Tournament Regional for the first time since the 2011 season, but the Sun Devils have stumbled as of late - including a road loss to Arizona and a home defeat at the hands of UNLV prior to the Utah series.

Arizona State manager Willie Bloomquist calls for a replay against Ohio State during the first inning at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on Feb. 16, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State may no longer be ranked heading into Monday night's rematch with Arizona, but it is on pace to reach 40 wins this season, with 19 games remaining before the Big 12 Tournament in Surprise, AZ.

ASU Sun Devil Landon Hairston (3) takes the field during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Star Continues Incredible Season

Arizona State sophomore Landon Hairston has simply been one of the very best players in all of college baseball in 2026.

The local product made one of the most incredible season-to-season turnarounds that has been seen in recent years, as Hairston has now hit 23 home runs on the campaign in just 37 games - including two that proved to be the difference in Sunday's win.

ASU Sun Devil Landon Hairston (3) takes a base on a walk during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hairston boasts a slugging percentage of over 1.000, an on-base percentage of nearly .5400, and has walked more than struck out - all while also stealing eight bases.

All in all, Hairston's improvements from plate discipline, to launch angles, to overall swing power have taken him from the ranks of a good player into a truly elite one.

ASU baseball head coach, Willie Bloomquist, talks about Thaddeus Earle and his contributions to the team on Nov. 13, 2023. | Sam Ballesteros/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bloomquist Shooting To Cultivate Great Culture

Bloomquist - an alum of Arizona State and a member of successful teams in the late 1990's - undoubtedly remains passionate about the university, even in year five of a tenure that has seen ups and downs.

The head coach spoke about how lessons in baseball are typically doubled as life lessons in his program - the ultimate goal is to cultivate exceptional players and people in one.

ASU Sun Devil head caoch Willie Bloomquist stands in the dugout during their game against the New Mexico State Aggies at Phoenix Municipal Stadium on March 25, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much of what Bloomquist has set out to accomplish has yielded successful results, including in this endeavor. While the 2025 team fell flat late in the season, they still reached the NCAA Tournament and produced several MLB draft selections, including Isaiah Jackson , Kien Vu, Kyle Walker, and Brandon Compton.

Sun Devil baseball is in the midst of a resurgence under Bloomquist, and his goals are slowly but surely taking shape for the long haul.