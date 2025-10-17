Arizona State Extends Offer to 2028 Forward Prospect
While Arizona State and head coach Bobby Hurley don't have a commit in the 2026 or 2027 class, they aren't letting that prevent them from being active in the 2028 cycle.
The Sun Devils have already offered over 15 prospects in the class, most recently extending one to a 6'7" power forward.
ASU Offers 2028 Power Forward Prospect
In the past few weeks, Hurley and his staff have been trying to get a head start on the 2028 recruiting class. They've offered a few prospects in the cycle, hoping to build relationships with the recruits before other programs can get involved.
The Sun Devils' most recent offer was to Carter Coleman, a power forward out of Oklahoma Christian Academy in Edmond, Oklahoma. It's still very early into the 2028 cycle, so recruiting sites don't have a start rating for Coleman yet, but the young forward is undoubtedly talented.
Along with his 6'7" frame, Coleman can shoot the three and has the ball-handling skills to play in both the backcourt and the frontcourt.
Arizona State was the first program to offer Coleman, and he shared on X that the offer came after a conversation with Sun Devils' assistant coach Ty Larson.
- "After a great conversation with [Ty Larson] I’m excited and grateful to receive an offer from Arizona State University!! Thank you for believing in me! " Coleman wrote.
Along with playing at Oklahoma Christian Academy, Coleman is also a member of NBA star Bradley Beal's U15 team in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). Beal's squad has produced 14 players to the NBA and nine McDonald's All-Americans.
While Coleman currently doesn't have a lot of interest around the country, his recruitment should start to blow up soon. It's big for the Sun Devils to be the first team to extend him an offer, as it allows them to start building a relationship with Coleman before other programs are even involved.
Coleman is only in his sophomore year at Oklahoma Christian Academy, and he has a long way to go before he establishes himself as a top high school player in the nation. Still, Hurely and the Sun Devils have put themselves in a great spot before his recruitment has really even started.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!