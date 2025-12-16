Arizona State is Prepared to Compete in Big 12 Play

TEMPE -- The 9-2 start to the 2025-26 season for Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils has truly come out of left field, as the roster turnover, lack of film on several players Hurley brought in, and a poor 2024-25 season resulted in tempered expectations heading into the campaign.

Now, Arizona State has a trio of high-level quad two wins over Texas, Oklahoma, and Santa Clara, while also participating in competitive losses to Gonzaga and USC.

Respected NCAA writer Andy Katz has Arizona State at number 23 in his "power 37" rankings as of Monday morning - rising dramatically after the 82-79 win over the Broncos.

"The Sun Devils came back from 19 down to beat Santa Clara a week after taking down Oklahoma. ASU is going to be a major player in the Big 12."

While Arizona State is starting to garner national attention, to what extent will be they be a "major player" in the Big 12?

What is ASU's Big 12 Ceiling?

This answer is pretty straightforward at the surface. It's difficult to see a world in which Arizona State finishes above Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, BYU, and Kansas.

It appears to be open season outside of the top six - Arizona State has potential to finish as high as seventh in the 16-team Big 12 in year two of their membership in the league.

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona State University Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) smiles against Oklahoma University Sooners in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

What Does ASU Have to do to Reach Ceiling?

This is a multi-layered question, as there is a definite addition by health proposition that is possibly within play - senior G Adante' Holiman has yet to play this season due to an arm injury suffered shortly prior to the beginning of the season.

Another key in playing up to potential in Big 12 play is the continued success from three-point range. The Sun Devils shoot north of 38% as a team from behind the arc, and the recent resurgence of Marcus Adams Jr. plays right into the notion that this is a quality shooting team.

Lastly, the Sun Devils must rebound at a respectable rate. Opponents such as Kansas, Texas Tech, and Houston are likely to be stronger and play with as much of a physical edge as the Sun Devils do. Santiago Trouet leads the team in rebounding currently, but center Massamba Diop has improved greatly in that department as of late in his own right. Rebounding will continue to be a point of emphasis moving forward.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

