Arizona State Basketball Legend Continues Showing Support for Program

TEMPE -- Well, that was convenient scheduling for the Arizona State basketball program.

The Sun Devils' game against the Arizona Wildcats had been slated to be played on January 31 at noon for several months - which coincided with a game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns in downtown Phoenix the night after.

Enter Arizona State legend James Harden.

The 2018 NBA MVP and three-time scoring champion made a surprise appearance at Desert Financial Arena for the game, sitting next to future first-round NFL draft pick Jordyn Tyson on the baseline during the course of the game.

Harden's return came with significant fanfare - and rightfully so, as the impact the 36-year old makes on the program is still felt, even after being nearly 17 years removed from last suiting up in Tempe.

Arizona remains undefeated and defeats the Sun Devils in the Duel in the Desert 87-74.



James Harden and Koa Peat showed respect to each other after the game. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/dT9f6Nt4EY — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) January 31, 2026

Harden's Path to Stardom

The Los Angeles native became one of the highest rated prospects to commit to Arizona State in the history of the program - scoring over 2,000 points and working his way up to being the third pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

Harden's growth as an all-around player during his time in Tempe translated promptly in the league, but the jump to superstardom wasn't seen until the 2012-13 season. Harden's jersey was officially retired at DFA during the 2014-15 season - immortalizing what was a phenomenal two-year stint.

Feb 18, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former guard James Harden reacts as he has his number retired during a halftime ceremony against the UCLA Bruins at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Harden's Impact Still Being Felt

There are many other ways that Harden has impacted the program beyond the on-court production - which includes the following.

Harden returns to Tempe at least once during every NBA offseason and practices with the men's basketball team. He interacts with and provides shoes/other apparel to the players. Senior point guard Moe Odum was especially detailed when chronicling the impact that Harden made on the team when interacting with them in the offseason.

Harden's standing as one of Adidas' signature athletes certainly doesn't hurt Arizona State's standing with the apparel giant, as evidenced by the alternate jerseys that made their debut on Saturday.

It had previously been revealed that Harden has become an NIL contributor to the basketball program, with Harden admitting as much himself. Front Office Sports revealed that Harden's contribution in 2024 was in the "high six figures" range.

The current Arizona State team returns to play on Wednesday night in a road game against the Utah Utes, before traveling to take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in a potential revenge game.

Feb 18, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils former guard James Harden after having his number retired during a halftime ceremony against the UCLA Bruins at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

