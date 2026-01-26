Arizona State Reportedly Agrees to New Apparel Deal

TEMPE -- In a period of time in which much is going on within Arizona State athletics, one of the more under-discussed topics has been uncertainty surrounding the official apparel provider for the different athletic programs.

Adidas has been the provider of uniforms, merchandise, and more for many years, although the deal has been speculated to be winding down.

A report that broke from insider Chris Karpman on early Monday afternoon seemingly shut down any speculation that there would be a change in apparel providers in the months ahead.

ASU guard Joson Sanon (3) takes a breath against Cal Poly during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Nov. 20, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State, Adidas Agree to Extension

"Sources: ASU and adidas extended their apparel deal by five years, starting this month. Last week, they announced a Harden-branded alternate jersey. ASU players in jersey promos get NIL money. Last year, Jordyn Tyson was paid six figures by adidas in NIL."

The unveiling of a special edition alternate jersey featuring former program star James Harden's logo should have served as a hint that Arizona State and Adidas weren't going anywhere, as far as the partnership went.

It can be presumed that Nike, Under Armour, and other companies reached out in hopes of ironing out a deal, but it has become quite clear that ASU holds a strong relationship with the German-based Adidas.

The Sun Devils remain one of the most prominent schools to have a deal with Adidas, joining Texas A&M, Indiana, Penn State, Miami (Fl), Washington, and Kansas.

Arizona State's History With Adidas

Arizona State had a positive partnership with Nike from 2004-15, which included an all-encompassing rebrand that took place in 2011. The uniforms that were curated during the 2012, 2013, and 2014 seasons were regularly lauded as being some of the best in college football.

Former ASU AD Ray Anderson opted to exit the deal in December 2014, citing being undervalued by the corporate giant.

They subsequently signed an eight-year deal with Adidas, which essentially overlapped with Harden becoming the face of the company's basketball division. The Sun Devils were propped up as a stalwart in Adidas' efforts to build up their collegiate brands - this has developed into a fruitful partnership between the two parties, and will be further expanded in the years to come.

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .