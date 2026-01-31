Social Media Reacts to Arizona State-Arizona Battle in Tempe

TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils went into Saturday afternoon's bout against the Arizona Wildcats with their backs against the wall - coming into the game sporting an 11-10 record after falling late to UCF on Tuesday.

Hurley went into Saturday's game with an opportunity to knock off a top-ranked team for the second time during his time in Tempe - Arizona State on SI chronicles key social media reactions from the game below.

Sun Devil Legends in Attendance for Game

Former Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo rides a scooter toward the ASU fans to pump them up prior to a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo was in the house for the major rivalry battle - this move garnered much attention on social media, as this was the first appearance the current New York Giants star has made at an ASU athletics event since being present for the Territorial Cup tilt on November 28.

Cam Skattebo courtside for ASU vs. UofA today.@DougTammaro boxing out in the background. pic.twitter.com/u4CZE2BCKG — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) January 31, 2026

Skattebo eventually jumped over his courtside seat to take a picture with his former head coach in Kenny Dillingham once the under-12 media timeout took place.

Cam Skattebo is at the ASU vs Arizona game. pic.twitter.com/RqFO3feI1d — 🌵 Mr. Az (@MrAzSports) January 31, 2026

Former ASU running back Cam Skattebo is in the building for the Territoral Cup Clash between ASU and No.1 Arizona @DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/r9UfjUfek2 — Ryan Myers (@RyanMyers_23) January 31, 2026

Arizona State Ring of Honor member and NBA MVP James Harden was also in attendance ahead of the L.A. Clippers taking on the Phoenix Suns in what is the debut game of alternate uniforms that were made to honor the program legend. Harden sat on the baseline next to future first-round NFL draft pick Jordyn Tyson.

Also in attendance was Ryan Dunn of the Suns, as well as members of Arizona State's women's basketball program.

Three Sun Devil legends, expected NFL first round pick WR Jordyn Tyson, New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo and 2018 NBA MVP James Harden are all in the house for ASU’s Territorial Cup against No. 1 Arizona 🏀🤝🏈@SunDevilSource pic.twitter.com/nQY498klAz — Jakob Brooks (@Jakobrooks) January 31, 2026

Noah Meeusen Proves to be Clutch

The native of Belgium and Arizona State sophomore hit what was the most consequential shot of the game to this point - the combo guard knocked down a heavily contested shot from the wing off of a kick-out from PG Moe Odum in the final seconds to tie the game at 38 going into halftime.

Meeusen has grown into his role in a truly meaningful manneein recent weeks - becoming a true two-way force off of the bemch in a compact eight-man rotation.

NOAH MEEUSEN BIG SHOT TO END THE HALF 🔥@SunDevilHoops tied up with No. 1 Arizona on TNT, truTV & HBO Max 👀 pic.twitter.com/dNCnNOrEoo — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) January 31, 2026

Koa Peat Gives Arizona State Life

The freshman phenom that opted to play for the Wildcats over ASU knocked down his second three of the game to gift Arizona an 11-point lead - he was subsequently assessed a technical foul that allowed the Sun Devils to bring the lead back down to just nine.

Koa Peat drains his second three-pointer of the game and gets called for a technical foul with 6:16 left.



Didn't see what he said/did, but he's got three fouls. — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) January 31, 2026

Arizona State's Anthony "Pig" Johnson continued to advance efforts to stay in the game behind relentless attacking on the offensive side of the ball.

Koa Peat just recieved a technical foul after a huge left-wing three to put the Wildcats up double digits



Peat is now up to three fouls after chirping towards the Sun Devils bench@InfernoIntel — Taylor Gautney (@t_gautney) January 31, 2026

