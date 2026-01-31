Social Media Reacts to Arizona State-Arizona Battle in Tempe
TEMPE -- Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Sun Devils went into Saturday afternoon's bout against the Arizona Wildcats with their backs against the wall - coming into the game sporting an 11-10 record after falling late to UCF on Tuesday.
Hurley went into Saturday's game with an opportunity to knock off a top-ranked team for the second time during his time in Tempe - Arizona State on SI chronicles key social media reactions from the game below.
Sun Devil Legends in Attendance for Game
Former Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo was in the house for the major rivalry battle - this move garnered much attention on social media, as this was the first appearance the current New York Giants star has made at an ASU athletics event since being present for the Territorial Cup tilt on November 28.
Skattebo eventually jumped over his courtside seat to take a picture with his former head coach in Kenny Dillingham once the under-12 media timeout took place.
Arizona State Ring of Honor member and NBA MVP James Harden was also in attendance ahead of the L.A. Clippers taking on the Phoenix Suns in what is the debut game of alternate uniforms that were made to honor the program legend. Harden sat on the baseline next to future first-round NFL draft pick Jordyn Tyson.
Also in attendance was Ryan Dunn of the Suns, as well as members of Arizona State's women's basketball program.
Noah Meeusen Proves to be Clutch
The native of Belgium and Arizona State sophomore hit what was the most consequential shot of the game to this point - the combo guard knocked down a heavily contested shot from the wing off of a kick-out from PG Moe Odum in the final seconds to tie the game at 38 going into halftime.
Meeusen has grown into his role in a truly meaningful manneein recent weeks - becoming a true two-way force off of the bemch in a compact eight-man rotation.
Koa Peat Gives Arizona State Life
The freshman phenom that opted to play for the Wildcats over ASU knocked down his second three of the game to gift Arizona an 11-point lead - he was subsequently assessed a technical foul that allowed the Sun Devils to bring the lead back down to just nine.
Arizona State's Anthony "Pig" Johnson continued to advance efforts to stay in the game behind relentless attacking on the offensive side of the ball.
Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here, and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here..
