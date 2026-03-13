Naming Pros of Arizona State's Men's Basketball Coaching Job

TEMPE -- A new chapter in Arizona State men's basketball is on the horizon.

The Sun Devils are moving on from longtime head coach Bobby Hurley after 11 seasons - which has triggered just the third coaching search of this century in Tempe.

Dec 18, 2022; Tempe, Ariz., U.S. Arizona State guard Frankie Collins (10) is defended by San Diego guard Eric Williams Jr. (50) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Asu Men S Basketball Vs San Diego | Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

Much of the discourse has been based around the belief that the Arizona State job isn't incredibly attractive, although the names that are being floated as candidates for the role tell a different story.

Optical Commitment to Supporting Program Better

The $100 million dollar commitment to undergoing a full renovation to Desert Financial Arena is a positive sign that it will serve as a conduit for the continued pouring in of resources into the program.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

AD Graham Rossini has been much more ready and willing to serve the various athletic programs in an innovative manner as well, which gives hopes that previous successful recruiting of elite talent wasn't just a phase in Tempe.

Opportunity to Coach Power Program With Potential

This pitch could be the case fort virtually every power program - even Boston College - but the Sun Devils have been a hotbed for bringing in elite talent over the last 20 years at different points of time.

James Harden, Lu Dort, Jayden Quaintance, and Josh Christopher are just a handful of many high-profile recruits that were successfully recruited by the program - proving that the momentum wasn't necessarily a blip on the radar.

ASU center Jayden Quaintance (21) reacts after his fifth foul against Iowa State during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Jan. 25, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025-26 roster also demonstrated that the program has the ability to win under a number of conditions - including by building the roster through veteran talent that spent time at lower levels of college basketball. At the end of the day, there is absolutely the means in place to expand on what Hurley managed to build up over the years.

Location is Attractive, is Also Tactical Advantage for Recruiting

Tempe has become a premier destination for both coaches and athletes over the last few decades - this appears to be as strong of a selling point as ever now.

Beyond the incredible golf scene, countless entertainment options on a daily basis, and weather that many love - there is also a tactical recruiting advantage in Arizona.

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Erlyn Crane crosses the street after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Arizona prep system has quietly become one of the strongest in the nation, while also being in the backdoor of California. Arizona State assistant Ty Amundsen also is a well-respected former high school coach that remains on the staff - it would likely pay-off in a profound way to retain his services going into next season, especially when it comes to discussing advantages of the role.