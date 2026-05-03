Grading Arizona State's Transfer Portal Haul

TEMPE -- The 2026-27 roster-building cycle has been a relative success for the Arizona State Sun Devils, as the program has secured seven transfer portal additions over the last four weeks.

Randy Bennett took over a rebuilding job from 11-year head coach Bobby Hurley on March 23 and hit the ground running shortly after overcoming a brief health challenge. The results have been quite positive, and the Sun Devils are moving into the new season with renewed optimism that they will reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023, bolstered by an elite portal class .

Dec 21, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arena workers perform tasks after the game between Florida A&M and Arizona State was canceled due to power issues at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI breaks down different aspects of a class that is largely complete below.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett talks with his bench during a game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Roster Reload Focused on Balance

The Sun Devil way has changed drastically under Bennett compared to what was seen previously, but the general principle of emphasizing balance hasn't been abandoned.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Tyon Grant-Foster (7) fights for position against Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) and Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State has added one point guard, three wings/guards, a definitive forward, and two centers to this point - each of which will serve a purpose in the next season and beyond. There's a strong blend of height, athleticism, shooting ability, and individual defensive upside that will play directly into the program's culture moving forward.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

High-End Talent

Arizona State has added four of the top 150 players in the portal, according to On3, which makes the Sun Devils one of the most improved rosters on paper in the Big 12.

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

The group is headlined by Paulius Murauskas (top 10 player in the portal), as well as the other three 4-star players mentioned above in Joel Foxwell , Dillan Shaw, and Ben Defty. Foxwell is a gritty point guard who brings a well-rounded skill set to the game and has at least three remaining seasons of eligibility. Shaw is a high-upside two-way wing that has the ability to raise the ceiling of the 2026-27 team, while Defty is a quality replacement for Massamba Diop.

The injection of all-conference talent raises the bar substantially compared to the perception of the roster that was built last season.

Feb 25, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Portland Pilots guard Joel Foxwell (23) controls the ball against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Overall Grade: A

Ultimately, Bennett attacked the portal in a way that he has perfected - the Sun Devils are set to be a connected, disciplined team that will thrive when creating chaos on the defensive side of the ball and will typically maximize offensive possessions. The 2026-27 team is set to perhaps end up being the most talented that Bennett has ever rostered from top to bottom in his time as a head coach.