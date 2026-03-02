Arizona State Basketball Receives Visit From Elite 2026 Prospect

TEMPE -- Recruiting has been an uphill climb for Arizona State basketball over the last several months.

While future visits have been taken by prospects in future recruiting classes, head coach Bobby Hurley has only managed to sign forward Seven Spurlock out of Dallas Texas, who is currently rated as the number 200 player in the 2026 class per 247 Sports.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) celebrates with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Utah Utes in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fortunes on the recruiting trail may be returning to the Sun Devils' side, as the program received a major visit from four-star forward Lincoln Williams over the weekend.

Williams is considered the top prospect in the state of Illinois and a top 200 prospect nationally per 247, and has the ability to add a major boost to ASU's endeavors in the recruiting sphere over the next several months.

Arizona State's Visit is Meaningful

"NEWS: 2026 4 Lincoln Williams is on an official visit to Arizona State this weekend, he told LeagueRDY.



Williams is a 6-foot-5 wing and one of the top overall players in the state of Illinois.



He’s taken official visits to Illinois and Southern Illinois and is looking to take more visits following the high school season."

The fact that Arizona State is still receiving visits from high-profile recruits despite some uncertainty facing the program in the weeks and months to come is absolutely a positive sign. The status of Hurley is likely set to be decided in March, with the 11th-year head man reportedly going into the season believing that an NCAA tournament appearance would be necessary to receive a new contract extension.

A Hurley departure has potential to be damaging for ASU's recruiting efforts, as the 54 year old has managed to bring elite prospects such as Luguentz Dort, Josh Christopher, Marcus Bagley, and Jayden Quaintance to Tempe over the years - although a potential hire could pick up where Hurley left off.

The ASU basketball program is in a position to transform operations over the next several months, as Desert Financial Arena is set to undergo significant renovations over the next several seasons, while the Big 12 has placed the Sun Devils on an even larger platform to make noice and potentially increase NIL exploits.

Hurley or not, the next four-to-five months are crucial for Arizona State basketball - now is the time to sell areas such as arena renovations, playing in the Big 12, and having cultivated NBA stars such as former MVP winner James Harden.

NEWS: 2026 4⭐️ Lincoln Williams (@LincolnW_11) is on an official visit to Arizona State this weekend, he told @LeagueRDY.



Williams is a 6-foot-5 wing and one of the top overall players in the state of Illinois.



He’s taken official visits to Illinois and Southern Illinois and is… pic.twitter.com/0aZgv4ToRn — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) March 1, 2026

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .