ASU-Santa Clara Preview - Game Info, Prediction, and More

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2) continue their trek towards Big 12 play on Saturday evening when they take on the Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) in a neutral court contest in Las Vegas.

The Sun Devils are riding a two-game win streak after dispatching both Oklahoma and Northern Arizona, while the Broncos are coming off of a 98-71 drubbing at the hands of New Mexico.

ASU Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) shoots a 3-point shot against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mortgage Matchup Center on Dec. 6, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Game Details

WHO: Arizona State vs. Santa Clara

WHERE: Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, NV

WHEN: 5 P.M. MST

Broadcast Network: TNT/TruTV

The Skinny: Santa Clara has established themselves as one of the more underrated mid-major programs under former ASU head coach Herb Sendek. They have also become quite the pipeline for high-level NBA talents, as Steve Nash, Jalen Williams, and Brandin Podziemski have all gone through the program.

What Are Stakes of Matchup?

The stakes are massive for both sides. Arizona State is ranked 64th in NET as of Friday, placing them firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble. Santa Clara is ranked 50th as of Friday - placing the Broncos right on the edge of quadrant one territory (teams ranked 1-50 are considered quad one victories on a neutral court).

This gifts Arizona State another chance to boost their resumé ahead of a Big 12 slate that will likely feature contests against at least a dozen opponents that are ranked within the top 70, while the Broncos need to pile up quality victories in a conference that typically only presents quality win opportunities when Gonzaga and Saint Mary's are the opponent.

Santa Clara Player to Watch: Christian Hammond

Hammond is a redshirt sophomore that looks to be potentially following the footsteps of Nash, Williams, and Podziemski after redshirting last season following a freshman campaign that saw him struggle.

Hammond attended Dream City Christian in local Glendale, excelling as a high school athlete as well, but the 6'4" guard has truly taken a step forward in 2025-26 - to the tune of 17.2 PPG while shooting over 50% from the floor, over 42% from three-point range, and 81.1% on free throw attempts.

Xavier Musketeers guard Malik Messina-Moore (1) drives against Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Hammond (1) in the first half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Santa Clara Broncos at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ASU X-Factor Massamba Diop

Diop is coming off of one of the very best performances of his young college career on Tuesday night against NAU.

The former Spanish league player came into division one play with some eye-popping highlight reel plays before hitting something of a wall.

The Senegalese center scored 19 points and dished out a career-best three assists on Tuesday - continuing to display a skill-set that is intriguing to NBA scouts.

ASU Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) sits on the bench before their game against the Georgia State Panthers at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 17, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Matchup: Arizona State Defense vs. Santa Clara Perimeter Attack

Hammond is the only reliable three-point shooter for the Broncos on expansive volume - there is only one other player on the roster that shoots above 35% from range on over one attempt per game.

Although the Santa Clara offense has potential to put high-level scoring performances together, the Arizona State defense seems to continue to improve by the game in their own right - communicating, rotating, and rebounding to a level that hadn't been seen before last Saturday's throttling of Oklahoma.

Arizona State fans should feel confident about a win over the Broncos if Hurley's squad succeeds in running Hammond off of the line, forcing supporting players into difficult shots, and creating chaos on the perimeter without fouling.

Prediction: Arizona State Win

While Santa Clara is certainly a valiant opponent, it's difficult to see the Sun Devils letting up after two resounding wins in a row. Expect the depth to show out, Diop to have another eye-opening performance, and the Arizona State defense to secure key stops in what has been a steady progression on that end of the ball.

Arizona State wins the contest, securing their first quad one win of the season ahead of another potential opportunity to secure one against UCLA on Wednesday.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .