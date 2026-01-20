Arizona State Basketball Unveils New Uniform Collaboration With Program Legend

TEMPE -- Arizona State basketball. James Harden. The two sides go together synonymously at this point, as the future basketball Hall of Fame member spent two seasons in Tempe in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Harden has remained involved in both the men's and women's basketball program over the years - as will be discussed below - the major development on Tuesday, however, was the announcement of a new uniform crafted in conjunction with Harden.

Read more about the new uniforms below.

Feb 18, 2015; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils former guard James Harden reacts as he has his number retired during a halftime ceremony against the UCLA Bruins at Wells-Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Details of New Harden Uniforms

Athletes Moe Odum, Anthony "Pig" Johnson, McKinna Brackens, and Marley Washenitz all took part in the reveal of the new uniforms.

The new jerseys begin with a base color in black. The "Arizona State" font is in big letters, with the two words being placed on top of and below the number - much akin to the road-base uniforms that are currently worn. The font is filled with maroon colors and bordered with gold.

A sparky emblem is centered in the middle of the v-neck, with maroon striping accompanying the collar. Harden's logo takes the place of the traditional Adidas logo on the left side of the jersey, while the Big 12 patch is on the right side. There is also a "13" patch on the neck area of the backside of the jersey.

A legacy never leaves 🔱



Introducing the James Harden X ASU collection.

Available now: https://t.co/BbmKQRflzJ pic.twitter.com/Si7ra1CuJe — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) January 20, 2026

It appears as if more merchandise is in the works, as Brackens wore what appeared to be a quarter zip short sleeve warm-up style shirt that features outlines of the Sparky logo throughout, as well as the Harden logo and a large Sparky emblem on the right side.

It is presumed that both the men's and women's teams will wear the jerseys at some point over the final seven weeks of the season. It remains unclear if this is a limited-time collaboration, or if this will end up being a regular fixture.

Harden scored 1,914 points in his career in Tempe, leading the team in scoring in each of his two seasons. He was selected third overall in the 2009 NBA draft, was inducted into the ASU basketball ring of honor in 2015, and has remained closely aligned with the program over the years - visiting/practicing with both teams on a yearly basis during the summer. Perhaps the most high-profile recent contribution was a high six-figure donation that was made to the NIL efforts, which presumably played a hand in Bobby Hurley being able to land high-profile recruits.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .