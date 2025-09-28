Arizona State Rises in Latest Big 12 Power Rankings Update
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now 4-1 on the season following a comeback win over Texas Christian on Friday.
The victory continues to establish the Sun Devils as a legitimate threat to repeat as Big 12 champions - but where do they land at the current moment?
Arizona State on SI provides the top five rankings from within the conference heading into week six below.
5. Iowa State Cyclones
Rocco Becht and Matt Campbell just shook off major concerns that fans may have had with them, taking a 39-14 win over Arizona at home.
The Cyclones have a chance to return to Arlington for the Big 12 title game - they are in a strong position to take advantage.
4. BYU Cougars
BYU narrowly defeated Colorado on Saturday night - overcoming some sloppy play and Colorado's potent run game.
Kalani Sitake has built a resilient program that can win in many ways - freshman QB Bear Bachmeier continues to grow into his own.
Expect the Cougars to contend for a spot in the title game late in the season.
3. TCU Horned Frogs
TCU remains very much in the race for the conference title despite the loss to ASU.
Josh Hoover remains one of the very best quarterbacks in the country, while Sonny Dykes is a battle-tested coach who has built a quality roster.
2. Arizona State
The Sun Devils have climbed back up to near the top of the conference totem pole behind pure grit and determination.
Arizona State remains perhaps the most talented team in the conference from top to bottom, but the resilience of the group is what truly deserves recognition.
Kenny Dillingham's squad is always fighting for more - including star QB Sam Leavitt - and that is undeniably commendable.
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Red Raiders are set to remain in the top spot until further notice.
Joey McGuire's team is incredibly built up in the trenches and have an explosive offense that matches the defense - expect fireworks to come to Tempe for the matchup between the top two programs in the conference on October 18.
