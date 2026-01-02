Biggest Positions of Need for Arizona State in Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- There's little doubt that the primary focus of the Arizona State football program in the weeks to come is the transfer portal.

Kenny Dillingham and his coaching staff are now set to replace between 18-22 players from a 2025 team that went 8-5. The record isn't indicative of what the team put on the field through numerous roadblocks, and it appears as if Dillingham's culture is iron-clad moving forward.

There are positions such as WR (replacing Jordyn Tyson) that will be positions that are targeted in the portal, but there are a few spots that will be more emphasized in the weeks to come.

5. Kicker/Punter

Special teams have been a thorn in the side of the Arizona State program for the most part, as busted coverages, inconsistent punting, and a woeful kicking room in 2024 have all been prevalent in losses that the program has suffered.

Jesus Gomez was a revelation for the Sun Devils in 2025, knocking down all 33 extra point tries, while also nearing the top of the leaderboard for field goals made in the FBS at 22.

Punter Kanyon Floyd was inconsistent this season, but also played much of the year injured, so there is a chance the Arizona native rebounds in 2026 - however it would be wise to potentially add insurance at the position at the very least, even if kicker is a more pressing priority.

4. Cornerback

The Arizona State cornerback room is seeping with talent, as Rodney Bimage Jr., Joseph Smith, and Tony-Louis Nkuba all project to be impact players moving forward, while Jalen Williams is a class of 2026 signee that the program is enthralled with.

However, the position needs reinforcements and experience next season after losing Keith Abney II, Javan Robinson, and Nyland Green. This isn't a knock to the players already in place in any way - Brian Ward's unit just needs more depth and experience.

3. Quarterback

Jake Fette and Cameron Dyer are exceptionally talented quarterbacks. Both freshman quarterbacks have the ability to steal the starting job during the offseason camp sessions, but this doesn't change the fact that the program needs depth at the position with the expected departure of Sam Leavitt.

There have already been several names that have been brought up as potential fits for the Sun Devils - Notre Dame's Kenny Minchey, Old Dominion's Colton Joseph, and potentially even Nebraska's Dylan Raiola are all at least outside possibilities to wind up in Tempe.

One thing that's for certain is that the 500-yard showing against Duke serves as proof that the infrastructure remains strong regardless of who is lining up to take snaps.

2. Defensive Line

The defensive line is vital to virtually every defensive infrastructure - this especially reigns true with Ward's defense.

C.J. Fite's announced return for his senior season will prove to be massive for Ward's 4-2-5 scheme, but the other three starting players on the line from the 2025 team are now out of eligibility.

There are existing players on the roster such as interior standouts (Zac Swanson), as well as promising EDGE defenders (Albert Smith III, Ramar Williams) that are set to contribute to the 2026 rendition of Arizona State, but that doesn't negate the necessity to re-build the depth.

1. Offensive Line

The Sun Devils secured a huge heist several weeks ago in flipping the number one junior college recruit in the nation in OL Jarmaine Mitchell from Georgia to Tempe, but there is still work to be done.

There are promising linemen such as Makua Pule, Wade Helton, and Jalen Klemm that have the potential to start on the 2026 line, but this is another example of a unit that needs to replace standouts that are departing (Max Iheanachor, Kyle Scott, and Josh Atkins are all out of the door) - one thing that is certain with this group is that OL coach Saga Tuietele will have the entire room prepared for the season opener on September 5.

