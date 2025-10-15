All Sun Devils

Tip-Off Times, TV Networks Revealed for 2025-26 Arizona State Basketball

Bobby Hurley's team now has a completed schedule - with just three weeks until the season starts.

Kevin Hicks

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley reacts to a play during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley reacts to a play during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
TEMPE -- Year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era is set to begin for the Arizona State men's basketball program in roughly three weeks - with the season opener set for November 4 at Desert Financial Arena against Southern Utah.

The remaining tip-off times and T.V. network designations were unveiled ahead of the season on Tuesday - ASU on SI takes a look at every game, with further information on key games below.

Vs. Gonzaga - November 14, 9 P.M. - ESPN2

The Sun Devils are set to host the second half of a back-to-back after traveling to Spokane last season. Former Arizona State G Adam Miller is set to make his return to Tempe.

@ Hawaii - November 20, 10 P.M. - Spectrum Sports Network

Texas - November 24, 9 P.M. - ESPN2

Bobby Hurley gets reunited with freshly minted Texas head coach and former Arizona head man Sean Miller here in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.

Maui Invitational - November 25/26 - ESPN2/ESPN

Oklahoma - December 6, 8 P.M. - CBS Sports Network

This game is set to be played at the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix.

Santa Clara - December 13, 5 P.M. - TNT

@ UCLA - December 17, 8:30 P.M. - FS1

The old Pac-12 rivals are set to play the front end of a home-and-home in Pasadena this season.

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vs. Oregon State - December 21, 1 P.M. - ESPN2

Vs. Colorado - January 3, 12 P.M. - TNT

@ Brigham Young - January 7, 7 P.M. - Peacock

This is quite possibly the only opportunity that Sun Devil fans will have to witness freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa against their team this season.

Vs. Kansas State - January 10, 1 P.M. - Peacock

@ Arizona - January 14, 8:30 P.M. - FS1

The front-end of a two-game series against their bitter rival - Arizona boasts an impressive core lead by freshman Koa Peat this season.

@ Houston - January 18, 3 OR 4:30 P.M. - ESPN or ESPN2

This is the only scheduled meeting Arizona State has with the national runner-ups in 2025-26.

Vs. West Virginia - January 21, 7 P.M. - Peacock

Vs. Cincinnati - January 24, 8 P.M. - CBS Sports Network

@ UCF - January 27, 5 P.M. - ESPN+

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves guard Moe Odum (5) dribbles the basketball against St. Mary's Gaels guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) during the first half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Vs. Arizona - January 31, 4 P.M. - ESPN2

@ Utah - February 4, 7 P.M. - CBS Sports Network

@ Colorado - February 7, 12 P.M. - TNT

Vs. Oklahoma State - February 10, 6, 7, OR 8 P.M. - CBS Sports Network

Vs. Texas Tech - February 17, 9 P.M. - ESPN OR ESPN2

The Sun Devils nearly defeated the Red Raiders in a three-overtime thriller last season. Now, they get a chance at an upset in Tempe.

@ Baylor - February 21, 2 P.M. - ESPN OR ESPN2

@ TCU - February 24, 7 P.M. - CBS Sports Network

Vs. Utah - February 28, 1 P.M. - TNT

Vs. Kansas - March 3, 7 P.M. - FS1

This will be a prime opportunity to see more NBA talent - as freshen Darryn Peterson and Bryson Tiller are leading a rebuild Jayhawks squad.

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Darryn Peterson (22) dribbles the ball against McDonald's All American East during the first half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

@ Iowa State - March 7, 12 P.M. - FS1

Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on three major takeaways from the 42-10 loss to Utah here.

