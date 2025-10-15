Tip-Off Times, TV Networks Revealed for 2025-26 Arizona State Basketball
TEMPE -- Year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era is set to begin for the Arizona State men's basketball program in roughly three weeks - with the season opener set for November 4 at Desert Financial Arena against Southern Utah.
The remaining tip-off times and T.V. network designations were unveiled ahead of the season on Tuesday - ASU on SI takes a look at every game, with further information on key games below.
Vs. Gonzaga - November 14, 9 P.M. - ESPN2
The Sun Devils are set to host the second half of a back-to-back after traveling to Spokane last season. Former Arizona State G Adam Miller is set to make his return to Tempe.
@ Hawaii - November 20, 10 P.M. - Spectrum Sports Network
Texas - November 24, 9 P.M. - ESPN2
Bobby Hurley gets reunited with freshly minted Texas head coach and former Arizona head man Sean Miller here in the opening round of the Maui Invitational.
Maui Invitational - November 25/26 - ESPN2/ESPN
Oklahoma - December 6, 8 P.M. - CBS Sports Network
This game is set to be played at the Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix.
Santa Clara - December 13, 5 P.M. - TNT
@ UCLA - December 17, 8:30 P.M. - FS1
The old Pac-12 rivals are set to play the front end of a home-and-home in Pasadena this season.
Vs. Oregon State - December 21, 1 P.M. - ESPN2
Vs. Colorado - January 3, 12 P.M. - TNT
@ Brigham Young - January 7, 7 P.M. - Peacock
This is quite possibly the only opportunity that Sun Devil fans will have to witness freshman phenom AJ Dybantsa against their team this season.
Vs. Kansas State - January 10, 1 P.M. - Peacock
@ Arizona - January 14, 8:30 P.M. - FS1
The front-end of a two-game series against their bitter rival - Arizona boasts an impressive core lead by freshman Koa Peat this season.
@ Houston - January 18, 3 OR 4:30 P.M. - ESPN or ESPN2
This is the only scheduled meeting Arizona State has with the national runner-ups in 2025-26.
Vs. West Virginia - January 21, 7 P.M. - Peacock
Vs. Cincinnati - January 24, 8 P.M. - CBS Sports Network
@ UCF - January 27, 5 P.M. - ESPN+
Vs. Arizona - January 31, 4 P.M. - ESPN2
@ Utah - February 4, 7 P.M. - CBS Sports Network
@ Colorado - February 7, 12 P.M. - TNT
Vs. Oklahoma State - February 10, 6, 7, OR 8 P.M. - CBS Sports Network
Vs. Texas Tech - February 17, 9 P.M. - ESPN OR ESPN2
The Sun Devils nearly defeated the Red Raiders in a three-overtime thriller last season. Now, they get a chance at an upset in Tempe.
@ Baylor - February 21, 2 P.M. - ESPN OR ESPN2
@ TCU - February 24, 7 P.M. - CBS Sports Network
Vs. Utah - February 28, 1 P.M. - TNT
Vs. Kansas - March 3, 7 P.M. - FS1
This will be a prime opportunity to see more NBA talent - as freshen Darryn Peterson and Bryson Tiller are leading a rebuild Jayhawks squad.
@ Iowa State - March 7, 12 P.M. - FS1
